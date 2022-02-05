Heat’s Tyler Herro Pulls No Punches After All-Star Snub

Tyler Herro is an All-Star. That’s it. The end; no ifs and or buts about it. Unfortunately, Eastern Conference coaches failed to make it official with their selection of reserve players for the NBA‘s February extravaganza. So, the Miami Heat star currently finds himself on the outside looking in.

Sure, Jimmy Butler was given a spot in the game, and that’s something that Heat Nation can hang its hat in. Even in a year when he has battled injuries, Miami’s floor leader continues to be recognized as an elite player in the league; that’s a great thing.

However, Herro’s résumé speaks for itself.

As of this writing, the Heat are in a virtual tie with the Bulls for the best record in the East. And no player on the club has played as many minutes or scored as many points as Herro, who is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season and nailing 37.1% of his threes.

For the record, only nine players league-wide are posting a line of 20-4-4 or better while hitting the long ball at that rate. Seven of them are All-Stars, one is Kyrie Irving — who would be an All-Star, if not for his vaccination status — and the other is CJ McCollum, who plays for a 21-31 Blazers team.

So, when he was asked about the big snub after the Heat’s latest game, Herro was understandably not a jovial dude.

In the wake of his crew’s Thursday win over the Spurs — a game in which the baller had a team-high 24 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists and two steals — Herro was asked for his thoughts on the All-Star omission.

While he made a point to shout out Butler for getting the call, his words and body language throughout his exchange with the assembled media made it clear that he was peeved by what had transpired.

“I mean, it is what it is. You know, I feel like I’ve had an All-Star year to this point… Really, all I have to say is congrats to my teammate Jimmy,” Herro said. “That’s all I really have to say about it.”

When asked whether the snub would motivate him going forward, the 22-year-old left little doubt that it would. He further noted that getting overlooked has become one of the themes of his hoops career.

“Of course,” he said. “My whole life I’ve been counted out of multiple All-Star games, through high school, through college. It’s nothing new to me. I figured I wouldn’t make it; it’s all good. For some reason, my name isn’t ever in the All-Star Game. It is what it is. Cool.”

Herro Doesn’t Care About His All-Star Endorsements

In the weeks leading up to the All-Star announcement, a number of hoops pundits championed Herro as a participant in the big game. For his part, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins tweeted out his support. More recently, it was Hall of Famer Charles Barkley calling for his inclusion.

However, Herro takes no measure of comfort in his endorsements. When asked whether the support he got from Sir Charles, in particular, meant anything to him, the Heat guard was unflinching.

“Not really, no, because I didn’t make it. So, that means nothing,” he said, dispassionately.

