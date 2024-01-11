Heat ‘Have Bona Fide Interest’ in $163 Million Superstar: Report

At least one prominent NBA insider believes the Miami Heat are a legit team to watch in a possible trade for Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell.

On January 10, NBA insider Marc Stein reported in his Stein Line column that Miami’s interest in Mitchell is very real.

“The Miami Heat, league sources say, continue to have bona fide interest in Mitchell despite Cleveland’s don’t-even-call-us approach and could well choose to test that resolve with Mitchell proposals after Miami’s trade pursuits of Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard over the summer ended with neither player landing on South Beach,” Stein wrote on January 10.

As Stein also notes, the Cavs have not been at all willing to engage in trade talks where Mitchell is concerned — but if Mitchell is traded, hen thinks Miami is the best possible trade partner.

Marc Stein: Multiple NBA Execs Believe Heat Is Top Team to Watch in Possible Donovan Mitchell Trade

SPIDA dropped 40 tonight including this SLAM 💥 pic.twitter.com/HNA7bdFwAu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2023

Mitchell, 27, has been an All-Star in each of the last four seasons. Cleveland acquired Spida, as Mitchell is commonly called, in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz back in September of 2022.

In exchange for Mitchell, the Cavs sent three players to Utah (guards Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton and forward Lauri Markkanen) along with three future first-round picks and multiple pick swaps. Considering how much they gave up a lot to add Spida, it makes sense they don’t want to let him go.

Still, keep an eye on Miami above all teams, Stein says.

“The Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will also always continue to be mentioned as potential Mitchell suitors, but multiple executives from rival front offices have mentioned to me in recent weeks that they regard the Heat as a prime team to watch for Mitchell fit-wise because, as one veteran personnel man put it, Miami has ‘the defensive infrastructure to get the most out of Mitchell’ with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo as its star duo and Erik Spoelstra (who just signed an eight-year, $120 million contract extension) as coach,” Stein added.

Spida Likely in the Midst of Another All-Star Campaign

Donovan Mitchell went for a series of moves that's worthy to be hung up in the Louvre 🔥🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/Sc0uz4WefV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

Mitchell is currently having another excellent season for the 21-15 Cavs, who are 7-3 over their last 10 games. If Cleveland continues its winning ways, trading Mitchell seems beyond unlikely. But anything is possible, particularly if Miami could fins the right trade package.

We know how much Cleveland gave up to acquire Mitchell, so it’ll want significant compensation in return. The Heat would have to send multiple future first-round picks in addition to several players to the Cavs.

Which players? Shooting guard Tyler Herro makes the most sense, as he has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now. Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic are two other players who might be included. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is another possibility, although his promising play might keep him off limits.

Spida has the best player efficiency rating (22.05) among all shooting guards in the NBA, according to ESPN. In 27 games this season, he is averaging 27.2 points and career highs in both assists (5.7) and rebounds (5.3). It’ll be fascinating to see what the Cavs decide to do with him.