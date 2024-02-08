Heat Interested in Reunion With $37 Million Stretch Big: Report

Former Miami Heat big man Kelly Olynyk may be on the move before the NBA Trade Deadline. The Utah Jazz big man’s name has been the subject of many trade rumors.

On February 7, Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Jazz could trade Olynyk to the Raptors for Bruce Brown. If the Jazz trade Olynyk to the Raptors, they could re-route him somewhere else. If they do, Fischer reported that the Heat have interest in a reunion.

“Olynyk is also on an expiring $12.1 million contract and could quite feasibly be rerouted to another team if Toronto determines he’s not going to be part of the Raptors’ future plans,” Fischer reported in a February 7 story. “Philadelphia, Miami, and Golden State also have shown interest in Olynyk, according to league sources.”

Kelly Olynyk played for the Heat from 2017 to 2021, where he helped them make the 2020 NBA Finals. He has developed a reputation as a stretch big. This season, he’s shooting 56.2% from the field and nearly 43% from three. Olynyk’s skillset, playoff experience, and time with Miami would make him a worthwhile addition.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro all have experience with him, and Terry Rozier does, too, from their time with the Celtics. He is currently in the last year of a three-year, $37 million contract.

PJ Tucker Hints at Potential Heat Reunion

Kelly Olynyk isn’t the only former Heat player who could be on their radar. PJ Tucker hinted at a possible reunion with the Heat when he posted a picture of himself driving along the Miami highway on February 3.

Tucker posted the caption, “Home Sweet Home,” with the picture on his Instagram story. The story was aggregated by the Heat X account Heat Nation.

While Kelly Olynyk helped the Heat make the finals in 2020, Tucker helped them come within inches of returning two years later. Tucker won an NBA title with the Bucks the year before. He played one season for the Heat before then signing a more lucrative deal with the Sixers in 2022.

Currently, Tucker plays for the Clippers, as the Sixers included him in the James Harden trade. However, they have not featured him in the rotation since November 2023. The Clippers owe Tucker $11 million, so stringing up contracts to add him would be difficult for the Heat.

There is a chance the Clippers will buy him out or trade him to a team that will. That would open the window for the Heat to bring him back.

Kelly Olynyk Called ‘Likely Trade Candidate’

The Athletic’s Tony Jones explained why Kelly Olynyk is a likely trade candidate.

“He remains a likely trade candidate, according to multiple league sources. Olynyk has registered widespread interest, particularly among likely playoff teams, because of his status as an expiring contract, but more importantly his versatility on offense,” Jones reported in a February 6 story.

There’s no telling how many teams have been competing for Olynyk’s services. Olynyk’s $12.2 million contract is inexpensive, given his skillset. It’s a possibility the Heat wind up with both Olynyk and Tucker, but there would also have to be a few moving parts for that to happen.