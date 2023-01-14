Heat Interested in Bringing Back Key Piece from Finals Run

For the next month or so, expect to see the Miami Heat looped into all sorts of trade rumors. The latest of which surfaced on January 14 when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski reported that the Heat, as well as the Milwaukee Bucks, are looking to swing a trade for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.

“Both Milwaukee and Miami are among a number of teams still tracking a possible deal with Phoenix,” Wojnarowski said. Woj went on to explain that Crowder is the type of player that “fits the identity” of both the Heat and Bucks. He has also played the most playoff games of any player over the last three seasons, according to Wojnorowski.

Crowder and the Suns came to a mutual agreement before the season that he would be separated from the team until being traded. The veteran forward did not like the idea of coming off the bench in Phoenix and wanted to play elsewhere.

Shortly after the news broke of Crowder’s unrest, he told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press that he’d welcome a return to South Beach.

Last season for the Suns, the 6-foot-6 forward appeared in 67 of the team’s 82 games. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 39.9% shooting from the field and 34.8% from deep.

Crowder played a part in Miami’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals. He started 21 playoff games for the Heat and averaged 12 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, while shooting 40.3% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Miami Interested in Zach LaVine

Crowder isn’t the only player that Miami has been linked to this season. During a recent edition of the HoopsHype Podcast, host Michael Scotto teased that the Heat were interested in the Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

“If he were to be put on the market, the (New York) Knicks, (Los Angeles) Lakers, Dallas (Mavericks), and Miami are certainly monitoring if he’ll become available or not,” Scotto explained to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

The former UCLA star is averaging 23.8 points 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Chicago this season. Across 38 games for the Bulls, he’s shot 47% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Mo Bamba Could Be Bench Piece for Heat

Along with Crowder and LaVine, Mo Bamba has been listed as an ideal trade target for the Heat. In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz listed the Orlando Magic big man as a player that Miami could look to add ahead of the February 9 NBA Trade Deadline.

“The Heat should think big at first, looking for power forwards who can stretch the floor alongside Bam Adebayo and give this 24th-ranked offense a little more juice,” Swartz wrote.

The former No. 5 overall pick signed a new two-year $20.6 million contract to stay in Orlando over the summer. He has appeared in 33 of the team’s 42 games and is playing 18.3 minutes. He’s averaging 7.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 49.2% shooting from the floor and 37% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Adding Bamba to the lineup could send the Heat to the next level as the playoffs approach. Pairing him with Adebayo would make things very difficult for opposing teams in the paint.