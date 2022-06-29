Miami Heat Emerge as ‘Darkhorse’ to Add Highly-Coveted Free Agent Point Guard

The Miami Heat are expected to go after another star this offseason, or what Pat Riley calls another whale. Earlier this week ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said you can expect the Heat to be in discussions for most stars that might be available. He said this when discussing the Heat being linked to both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Any likelihood to acquire either Brooklyn Nets star has been put to rest for now after Irving elected to return for the final year of his contract.

Following the Irving news, the Heat were reported to be interested to two other point guards. The first being interest in John Wall when it was expected he was going to be bought out by the Houston Rockets, then it was quickly determined he planned on signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Then they were reported to have inquired about the San Antonio Spurs young guard Dejounte Murray, who was just traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

After missing out on both point guards it didn’t take long for the Heat to be reported as interested in another ballhandler. However, this one might be the most coveted free agent on the market, Jalen Brunson.

Jalen Brunson Taking Meeting with Miami Heat

Jalen Brunson is perhaps the most in demand free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks have unloaded nearly $30 million to create cap space to attract the young point guard. However, the Knicks aren’t the only team in consideration from Brunson. On June 29, Chris Haynes reported that three teams have secured meetings with the Dallas Mavericks guard, one being Dallas, his current team, then the Knicks, and a darkhorse candidate, the Miami Heat.

“Free agent guard Jalen Brunson is granting meetings to Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and dark horse Miami Heat on the first day of free agency, league sources tell @YahooSports,” Haynes tweeted.

The Knicks look to be the most likely landing spot, with them being able to offer something close to four years, in the vicinity of a whopping $110 million will be proposed.

“Dallas was initially hoping to come to terms on a five-year, $106 million deal, but that offer would not get it done, sources said,” Haynes wrote.

While those two teams are the favorites for Brunson to land, don’t count out the Miami Heat.

“There is a darkhorse team in play: the Miami Heat, as they’ve secured a meeting, too, sources said. In order for the Heat to acquire Brunson, it would take a sign-and-trade agreement.” Haynes continued.

Jalen Brunson Meeting Date

Brunson will hold all meetings in New York City on Thursday, sources told Chris Haynes. The point guard had an impressive year for the Mavericks averaging 16.3 points, nearly 5 assists, and 4 rebounds per game. He really shined in the playoffs, and that is a big part that earned him the payday he is anticipated.

The Heat securing a meeting is interesting. With their cap situation, they would have to complete a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks. Miami is known to make pretty persuading pitches. Whether it is having a whiteboard to illustrate the tax benefits of playing in Florida, championship trophies, or Pat Riley, the team might be putting together a heist to land this season’s top free agent.