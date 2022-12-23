Jayson Tatum’s Dad Makes Bold Statement on Jimmy Butler’s Controversial Decision

In Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler had a chance to tie the game in the 4th quarter but took a three-pointer to go for the win. Unfortunately, the shot did not go in and Miami was eliminated by the Boston Celtics.

The Heat star came under the scrutiny of many for electing not to go for the tie and potentially send the game into overtime. But Justin Tatum, the father of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, praises Butler for going for the win.

“I respect the hell out of Jimmy for that shot. He was playing the full 48 minutes.” Tatum said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports in June.

“He said, “Either I’m pulling up for a three to send these boys home or I’m gonna go home!” and I mean when he pulled up, I just paused, and I was just like, ‘No way!’ but then when it went out, I was like, ‘Oh my God! We won?’ But that was a memorable shot because either he was going to put that dagger in us or we’re going to be where we’re at now.”

Erik Spoelsta Ecstatic for Dwayne Wade Hall of Fame Celebration

The Heat have had many legends walk through the doors and put on that red and white jersey. There has been Alonzo Mourning, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh, to name a few. But if you ask most Heat fans, they will tell you that Dwyane Wade is the only player to achieve legendary status in a Heat jersey.

During his time in South Beach, Wade led the Heat to three titles and captured the Finals MVP award once in the process. And even when the relationship between Wade and the Heat went sour, leading to his departure in 2016, he still returned to Miami to finish his career.

Wade is one of the finalists for the upcoming Hall of Fame class, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is over the moon about the celebration that will ensue as a result.

“I can’t wait for it because we all know how Dwyane is,” Spoelstra told reporters on December 21. “He’s going to throw a party that’s going to be one for the ages. I’ve only been to the Hall of Fame twice, for [team president Pat Riley’s] party, which was unbelievable … [Chris Bosh’s] was incredible, and it was cool just to get the whole gang back together. I think this will take it to a whole another level.”

Heat Battle Pacers in Next Matchup

The Heat will look to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference when they take on the Indiana Pacers on December 23. Indiana has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA so far. Coming into this season, the Pacers were viewed as a tanking team, headed toward the draft lottery, but presently, they sit in 9th place in the conference.

This will be a significant matchup for the Heat as they have a record of 16-16, identical to Indiana’s. The result of this matchup could have implications come playoff time.

The good thing for the Heat is that superstar Jimmy Butler is listed as probable on Miami’s injury report, so he will likely suit up for the contest. After starting the season so slowly, every game is a must-win for the Heat.