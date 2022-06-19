Heat in the Mix to Land Sought-After Pistons Forward: NBA Insider

The Miami Heat has been linked to numerous rumored trade targets since coming within one game of making it to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons, however, a new report reveals the franchise is actively in the mix to shake things up this summer.

On Sunday, June 19, Adam Borai, NBA insider for Five Reasons Sports Network, announced that the Heat are interested in landing Detriot Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

Borai tweeted, “Sources: Jerami Grant’s trade candidacy has been heating up the past few weeks. Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with DET as of now. As previously reported, the Blazers & Hawks are teams to watch. Now, add the Heat to that list.”

Grant, the Sixers’ second-round pick from the 2014 NBA Draft, spent two seasons in Philadelphia before getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in November 2016. The Syracuse alum was traded to the Denver Nuggets in July 2019 but ultimately landed in Detriot via a sign-and-trade deal in November 2020, where he signed a three-year $60 million contract.

This past season, Grant averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc. While Grant was the Pistons’ leading scorer, he struggled to stay healthy last season.

The 6-foot-8 forward only appeared in 47 games after suffering a season-ending left calf strain at the end of March, and previously missed 18 games due to a right thumb sprain, as reported by The Detriot News. However, Grant should be healthy and ready to go for the 2022 NBA season.

What Would Miami Need to Offer Detriot in Order to Obtain Grant?

Back in May, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz assessed what a possible trade between the Heat and the Pistons would like if they made move for Grant. Swartz suggested Miami could land Grant by offering Detriot forward Max Strus, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Swartz wrote, “Robinson has become a $90 million seat warmer in Miami, one that the Heat should look to use as a salary-matcher to upgrade the roster with this summer. Grant works as a switchable defender and go-to scorer for a Heat team that can struggle with its halfcourt offense at times.

“His presence in a starting five that features Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and P.J. Tucker would make this the nastiest lineup to try to score against in the entire league. Detroit could actually use Robinson, as it ranked 29th in three-point accuracy this season (32.6 percent).”

However, letting go of Strus, who’s entering the second year of his $3.4 million contract, could be tough for Miami. The 26-year-old forward is a prime example of the Heat’s successful developmental program, providing two-way talent at a discount.

Swartz referred to Strus as the added “sweetener” in the trade proposal. “[He] worked his way into Miami’s starting lineup this postseason after shooting 41.0% from three during the regular season and collecting the Heat’s late first-round pick would make this deal worthwhile for the rebuilding Pistons.”

Would the Heat Part Ways With Their First-Round Pick?

Ever since Pat Riley became team president in 1995, the Heat have rarely held onto their first-round picks. Miami “exited the draft without a first-rounder in 2021, 2018, 2016, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2009, 2006, 2000, and 1998,” as reported by Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman.

During his annual end-of-year press conference, Riley said that while he’s “really proud” of what the team accomplished this past season, if the right star became available at the right price, he wouldn’t be afraid to jump on it.

“If there’s one out there, throw him to me,” Riley said of adding a second elite shooter to work alongside Jimmy Butler. “You can always use more, but it’s got to be a good fit. But not at the cost of doing something that could be prohibitive. We will look, we will explore. We always do this. It’s part of the business that we chose. Whatever the result brings after the season, you might say we might need another this or another that based on how the league is playing. That goes into the equation.”

If Grant were to come to Miami, he’d have a familiar face in Heat center Bam Adebayo. The two were teammates when the USA Men’s Basketball Team won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

