Miami Heat Star Calls Playing With Kyle Lowry ‘Annoying as S***’

Numerous Miami Heat players have spoken to the media about what it’s like to play alongside newly-acquired point guard Kyle Lowry, all giving absolutely glowing reviews of his work ethic and ability to create plays for everyone on the court.

However, Lowry’s best friend, Jimmy Butler, had a little more fun describing the six-time All-Star’s impact on the Heat’s game. Prior to the 2021-22 regular-season opener, Butler summed up Lowry’s presence as “Kyle Chaos.”

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Shop NowJoin Heavy on Heat!

As for Lowry’s insistence on quickly recovering the ball following an opposing basket so they can turn the other way immediately, “It’s annoying as [expletive],” Butler said with a smile, per Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman. “That’s what Kyle Chaos is.”

a video of HEAT guard Kyle Lowry dishing out 7 dimes pic.twitter.com/dSCbzTpv8X — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 5, 2021

Lowry’s fast pace forces the entire team to pick it up. “And then he’s looking to just launch it up the floor anyways,” Butler said. “So you’ve got to love and respect him for it. Sometimes, I was just trying to take a break and sit in the corner. Not with him as your point guard.”

Butler Says Lowry’s Impact Is ‘Incredible’

Bleacher Report’s projected rotation for the Miami HEAT: Starting Five Prediction Kyle Lowry

Jimmy Butler

Duncan Robinson

P.J. Tucker

Bam Adebayo Top Reserves: Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon, Max Strus pic.twitter.com/PB4c5GVMnp — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) October 14, 2021

Butler, 32, has been gunning for Lowry, 35, to join him in South Beach for years, and he loves all the challenges the former Toronto Raptors star brings to the Heat’s game.

“Realizing how fast you have to play with Kyle as your point guard. I think we’ve got to get used to that,” Butler said. “I think he’s always looking to pitch the ball ahead and get guys in the right spots. It’s incredible. It’s a blessing. Sometimes it’s a curse, because you’ve got to be in some really great shape to be out there in what we call the ‘Kyle Chaos.’ It’s real.”

As for Lowry, he’s having a great time playing alongside Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Udonis Haslem, and Markieff Morris. His unselfish nature of playing fits perfectly with Heat culture.

Kyle’s already annoying Jimmy Butler. Dudes in playoff mode 😂 🎥: @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/VqIql8KBD7 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) February 16, 2020

“I think it’s just going to be a fun time with all the guys that we have here,” Lowry said. “Jimmy’s going to be Jimmy. UD’s going to be UD. Bam’s going to be Bam. I’m going to be the guy who just kind of figures it out, because I’m the newer face.”

“You’ve also got Markieff and Tuck, who also provide some leadership,” Lowry added.

“For me, it’s just about figuring out when, picking and choosing when the time is to be vocal, and when it’s the time just to sit back and see what’s going on.”

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra Calls the Heat’s Revamped Roster ‘a Great Group’

Heat projected starting lineup of Lowry, Butler, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo currently going against a lineup of Dedmon, Morris, Strus, Herro and Vincent. pic.twitter.com/XYe8rPabsL — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 1, 2021

While head coach Erik Spoelstra won’t likely reveal the team’s official starting five until 30 minutes before tip-off on October 21, it’s largely predicted the following mix of veteran stars and new player additions will make up the Heat’s starting five: Butler, Adebayo, Lowry, Tucker, and Duncan Robinson.

“You have a lot of like-minded, wired-similarly type players,” Spoelstra said. “They approach competition very seriously. But it’s a great group, because they can also have a lot of fun, joke, and then all of a sudden you put a score on there and the switch flips. It boils over at times.”

Even Jimmy Butler knows Kyle Lowry has a wagon 😭 pic.twitter.com/lLCDxv4bqc — The Hurry Up 🎡 (@thehurryupnba) October 15, 2021

Spoelstra loves to his players enjoy themselves while also remaining aggressive. “We’ve taken probably close to double-digit hits and charges during the preseason, Guys have been diving on the floor. But there’s been even a lot more of that on the practice court. That’s just who these guys are.”

READ NEXT: Agent Claps Back at Critic Predicting Heat’s Jimmy Butler Will Drop Off