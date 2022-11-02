Heat’s Jimmy Butler Hilariously Calls Out Teammate’s Lack of Skill

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler got plenty of help from sharpshooters Max Strus and Duncan Robinson on Tuesday, Oct. 31, as the Heat upended the Golden State Warriors 116-109.

Butler handed out his share of credit postgame to both players, noting how much better Miami’s offense looks when 3-point shooters are making shots and spacing the floor.

Still, after acknowledging that Strus “can play,” Butler wasn’t about to pass up an opportunity to make fun of his teammate after Strus poured in 24 points on 8-for-17 shooting in 32 minutes.

“He has one dribble move,” Butler told reporters with a smile. “Which, whenever they decide to watch film on him, they are going to cut that out. Right, between the legs, step-back, we get it. But he knows, and he’s up there running ones too, so he can get a bucket. He’s not just a spot-up shooter, and he guarded extremely well too. That’s the part we all love about Max.

“Like we said in the locker room, Max ain’t no b-word. I don’t want to get fined. But he’s not, so we continue to need him to be that.”

A reporter followed up with Strus, asking about Butler’s comments. Strus seemed unsurprised by Butler’s trash talk.

“I love that he’s giving everybody the scouting report,” Strus said. “Typical Jimmy.”

Butler might be on to something. Per NBA.com’s tracking data, 6.4 of the 12.0 shots Strus takes per game are catch-and-shoot opportunities. On Tuesday, however, Strus tried to make up for Tyler Herro’s absence by getting to the hoop a little more.

“I think I have a little more,” Strus told reporters. “But yeah, trying to do more, trying to get comfortable doing more. I think tonight I did a decent job of that.”

Butler Successfully Urged Erik Spoelstra to Challenge a Late Call

Late in the game, the Heat challenged a crucial call against Butler that would have sent Warriors Steph Curry to the line for three free throws and a chance to tie things up.

Butler said he urged Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to call for the challenge because he felt he made contact with the ball before hitting Curry’s hand. Replays appeared to back him up.

“I don’t know all of the rules,” Butler told reporters. “Kyle [Lowry] does. I know I hit the ball first and did get a little bit of hand after the follow through, so I told Spo, ‘Hey, look man, I think you should challenge it, because I did hit the ball first.’ And Kyle’s like, ‘Did you hit the ball first?’ ‘Yes, I hit the ball first, Kyle.’ And Kyle said, ‘Oh I know the rules, that’s our ball.’ So that’s how that went down.

Butler Still Thinks the Heat Can Improve Their Consistency

After the game, Butler was asked if he feels the Heat are closer to what they want to accomplish.

“Yes and no,” Butler said. “It’s always good to win, but we still had some mishaps on the defensive end. I think we took care of the ball decently well. We played together on both sides which is what we’ve got to do win or lose.

“But I still think we have a long way to go. But this is a start.”