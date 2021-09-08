Heat’s Jimmy Butler Raises Eyebrows After Selling Miami Mansion

Jimmy Butler cemented his status as the franchise star of the Miami Heat, signing a four-year contract extension worth $184 million in August, so it comes as a major surprise that just a month later, the five-time All-Star unloaded his house in the area.

Butler, 31, sold his 8,958 square-foot Pinecrest mansion for $7.1 million, according to The Real Deal. The small forward bought the estate two years ago for $4.6 million, which means Butler made a $2.5 million profit on the sale.

It’s a curious move since Butler obviously isn’t hurting for cash, he’ll earn an average annual salary of $46 million after signing his new extension, and he’s contractually set to remain in Miami through the 2025-26 NBA season.

Jimmy Butler on potentially finishing career w/ Miami: Everyone just rocks with each other here and they're not afraid to butt heads and have the hard conversations. It's the place for me. My teammates allow me to be me. It's a blessing to be able to represent this organization. pic.twitter.com/pnzKqxjYPD — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) August 7, 2021

Butler said it was a “no brainer” to remain in Miami. He loves Heat culture, his teammates, coaches, and has no intention of moving out of South Florida.

Perhaps, the home he sold, located at 8975 Southwest 63rd Court in the Stritter Estates subdivision of Pinecrest, according to Miami Condo Investments, was merely an investment property.

Butler’s house was sold to venture capitalist Reshma Sohoni. The home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a three-car garage. The backyard features a resort-style pool, playground, spa, and covered terraces.

Butler’s Best Friend Kyle Lowry Joined Him in Miami

Yet another reason Butler’s home sale shouldn’t cause Heat fans to stress, the fact his best friend, Kyle Lowry, who happens to be a six-time All-Star, has joined him in playing for the Heat.

Miami obtained Lowry from the Toronto Raptors through a sign-and-trade deal in August. In exchange for the 35-year-old point guard, Miami sent the Raptors Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa.

Lowry, who’s the godfather to Butler’s daughter, signed a three-year, $85 million contract with the Heat, which means he’ll be in Miami for the foreseeable future.

“He’s been a very good friend of mine for years and years now,” Butler said. “It’s not just basketball, between me and him, between myself and so many of my teammates past and present. So it’s great to have a genuine friend that you can have the tough conversations with. I’m going to tell him the truth, he’s going to tell me the truth, and more than anything, he’s a Miami Heat guy, too.”

The Heat Jumped Up the Power Rankings for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Imagine if we re-sign Victor Oladipo 👀 pic.twitter.com/O0w39CC0Ic — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) August 3, 2021

Following a flurry of free agency moves, Heat’s roster will look decidedly different during the 2021-22 NBA season, and league experts can’t help but praise the newly-transformed team.

In the most recent NBA power rankings, ESPN analysts put the Heat at the No. 8 spot. Miami’s Eastern Conference rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, nabbed the top spot, and the Milwaukee Bucks earned second place.

The power rankings were curated by Tim Bontemps, Nick Friedell, Andrew Lopez, Dave McMenamin, Kevin Pelton, and Royce Young. Friedell explained that the Heat’s positioning stems from the franchise’s newest additions:

Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, and Markieff Morris joined a roster that has always prided itself on being mentally tougher and physically stronger than everybody else. The trio should fit in nicely behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat have the kind of roster that would be tough to deal with in a playoff series. The question is whether the veteran-laden team can get to that point with the health needed to make a deep run.

