Heat Star Jimmy Butler Trolls ‘Dumb***’ Teammate on Instagram

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has a very unique sense of humor, so while it may sound like he’s ripping his teammates all the time, this is how the 32-year-old forward shows love.

With that being said, Butler trolled Max Strus hard after the guard was hyping up “Strus Night” at the Wintrust Arena on his Instagram page.

Strus captioned the post, “Blue Demon fans! Be there tomorrow at 4 pm as our Blue Demons take on Northern Kentucky at Wintrust Arena. Tickets available at depaulbluedemons.com/promo. Use discount “STRUS” to get a great deal! See you there! @depaulhoops @depaulathletics.”

While Gabe Vincent showed support, “Strus is loose,” he commented, Butler took a very different approach. “ain’t nobody coming to no dumb*** strus night,” Butler wrote.

Strus, who went undrafted out of DePaul, is making the most of his first season as a permanent part of the Heat’s roster. The 25-year-old scored 15 points in 21 minutes of play against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 17, and 13 points in 22 minutes played against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 15.

In fact, after Strus’ impressive performance against the Thunder, Butler posted a picture of Strus taking a shot and wrote, “this one @maxstrus airballed.”

In response, Strus reposted Butler’s picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Ahh happens to the best of us,” with laugh-crying face emoji.

Butler Loves Making Fun of Everyone, But Especially Duncan Robinson

Thus far this season, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson seems to be the focus of most of Butler’s jokes. After he officially broke out his shooting slump against the Thunder, scoring 21 points, shooting 5-of-13-on threes, Butler posted a photo of Robinson about to shoot and wrote, “@d_bo20 missed this shot. he stinks.”

While Butler’s ribbing is all in good fun, that was the second time Robinson was the butt of his jokes. Following the Heat’s 114-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets on October 29, Butler decided to joke about Robinson during his postgame conference.

“I mean, I’ve played with some pretty smart players before,” Butler said. “I think Duncan’s the dumbest one out of all of ’em.”

Jimmy Butler roasts Duncan Robinson like a savage 😂 "I've played with some pretty smart players before. I think Duncan's like the dumbest one out of all of 'em." pic.twitter.com/KlBfd7tJJJ — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) October 30, 2021

“We’ve had some smart guys. I’ve been around some really, Hall of Famers, really great players, but definitely helps whenever you’ve got guys that are extremely smart and know the game, except for Duncan. He dumb.”

After the reporter thanked Butler for his response, the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week took yet another jab toward Robinson, but with a smirk on his face which confirmed his comments were in jest. “Duncan, you dumb,” Butler said, before exiting the presser.

Butler Joked About How He Used to Hate the Heat

Prior to taking on his former team, the Chicago Bulls, on November 27, Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman asked Butler about an interview back in 2013, when the wing was asked to fill in the blank of, “The one thing I’d never wear…” and he said, “A Miami Heat jersey.”

Eight years later, Butler is the franchise star of the Heat. “I knew I was going to end up here way back then,” Butler said. “So I said it then just so I could make the tabloids think I could predict the future.”

“I’ve got so much love for Chicago,” Butler added with a sneaky smile. “That’s where I first learned to hate the Miami Heat. And then when I left, I learned to love the Miami Heat, and the way that they do things.”

READ NEXT: Heat Star Sounds Off on 4th Quarter Collapses: ‘Everyone Has to Grow Up’