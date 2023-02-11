Heat Star Jimmy Butler Takes Crucial Step as Playoff Races Heats Up

Jimmy Butler quite literally took his game to a higher level during the waning moments of the Miami Heat-Houston Rockets affair on Friday night, gobbling up a near-perfect lob pass from an inbounding Gabe Vincent and jamming it home to secure a 97-95 win.

That notch in the W column was a big one for the Heat, who moved back to within two and a half games of the fifth-place Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings while putting another full game between themselves and the seventh-place New York Knicks, who had just dropped a game in Philly.

Cruelly, though, the banged-up Heat were tasked with battling their scrappy intrastate rivals, the Orlando Magic, the very next night.

And while back-to-back situations are never ideal where winning is concerned, Miami appears to be getting some unexpected help on this particular occasion. Butler, who hasn’t participated in both ends of a back-to-back since the season’s opening days, looks to be a go for the second straight night.

Jimmy Butler’s Ability to Play in Back-to-Backs for the Heat Could Affect the Playoff Race

Play

Final 2:06 WILD ENDING Rockets vs Heat 👀 | February 10, 2023 Jimmy Butler caught an alley-oop dunk on an inbounds pass from Gabe Vincent with 0.3 seconds left as the Heat defeated the Rockets 97-95 in regulation. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists as Jimmy Butler added 10 of his 16 overall points in the 4th quarter. Jabari Smith… 2023-02-11T04:37:29Z

As ever, the injury report in the hours leading up to the Heat’s Saturday turn with the Magic was a rough one for a club looking to finagle its way back into the upper half of the playoff bracket.

Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness), Nikola Jovic (lower back stress reaction), Victor Oladipo (right ankle sprain), Duncan Robinson (finger surgery), Udonis Haslem (not with team) and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle) were all listed as out. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro (lower back contusion) and Haywood Highsmith (right elbow sprain) would be gutting it out.

One name that wasn’t on the list, though, was Butler’s. And while that’s a big deal where Miami’s opportunity to win the game is concerned, it’s an even bigger deal for the team’s title hopes.

Make no mistake, one of the most important abilities for an NBA player to have is availability. But Butler hasn’t played in both halves of a back-to-back set since October 26-27. His doing so against the Magic may indicate that he’s finally settling into a place where he can be the night-in, night-out presence the Heat need amid their title chase.

Through 41 appearances for the Heat this season, Butler is averaging 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and a league-best 2.1 steals per contest.

Heat Take a Hit in Latest Power Rankings

While the Heat are firmly in the competition for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, they’ve yet to distance themselves from the other middle-tier teams. In the latest edition of Bleacher Report‘s NBA power rankings (published Friday), the team dropped to No. 12 after having been eighth the previous week.

Nevertheless, B/R’s Andy Bailey went fairly soft on the team in his write-up, their unexciting trade deadline notwithstanding: