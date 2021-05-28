Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Gets Candid on Overcoming 0-3 Deficit

Despite Jimmy Butler’s best efforts, the Miami Heat couldn’t get it done in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat’s 113-84 loss on Thursday night felt even more devastating since Miami was once again throttled 132-98 by the Bucks in Game 2.

With Game 4 only two days away, the Heat are facing what’s very likely the end of their postseason journey. Even if they can eke out on a win on Saturday, no NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a series.

The #JIMVP did his best to keep the Heat in it tonight. Unfortunately, it wasn't nearly enough for Miami to get the win.#MILvsMIA #NBAPlayoffs #UnitedInBlack #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/RNFWZk2VJX — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) May 28, 2021

“We’re not too worried about what history says, but we got our work cut out for us,” Butler admitted, which is possibly the nicest way to say it’s not looking good for Miami. The team’s stats are impressively bad.

The Heat’s Game 3 loss on Thursday was the most lopsided playoff loss in franchise history, Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman reported.

While Butler was called out for not performing like a five-time All-Star, he went 4-22 in Game 1 and 4-10 in Game 2, he finished Game 3 with 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Tragically, no other Heat player was able to help Butler out and close the deficit against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

All-Star Bam Adebayo scored 17 points, veteran Goran Dragic, who replaced Kendrick Nunn as a starter on Thursday night, only scored eight points. Tyler Herro put up nine while sharpshooter Duncan Robinso finished the night with two points. Even with their home arena filled with 17,000 fans, the Heat couldn’t get it done.

“We’ve got to pick who we want to be,” Butler said. “Be physical and make things much more tougher. And then I think you’ve got to live with the result. We’re just not attacking the ball the way we’re supposed to.”

Coach Spo Admits the Deficit Is an ‘Overwhleming’ Battle

"Obviously, we have to be much better in quite a few areas" Coach Spoelstra says the team's energy was not in question tonight, but the team's execution left something to be desired as the Heat lose 113-84 to the Bucks#HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/yAbzKyPvhU — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) May 28, 2021



While Game 1 of the playoff series between the Heat and the Bucks previewed what looked like an intense battle, Miami was outscored by Milwaukee by a total of 63 points between Game 2 and Game 3.

“Everything can seem overwhelming if you look at the whole big picture,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Heat fell to 0-3. “You take it one step at a time. We’re capable of playing good enough to win a game, and that’s all our focus has to be right now.”

“We’ll take a look and we’ll work to get some solutions,” Spoelstra added.

While winning the series seems like a pipe dream, the Heat will look to at least look to go out with some dignity with a Game 4 win at home in Miami at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday.

