Heat Star Jimmy Butler Trolls His Own Teammates on Instagram

The Miami Heat took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, notching a 103-90 win to close out their five-game road trip. Making the victory even more impressive, the Heat were playing without All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Butler, who was held out for the second consecutive due to an ankle injury sustained against the Los Angeles Lakers last week, still enjoyed the team’s win. However, instead of congratulating his teammates on Instagram, the five-time All-Star trolled them on his stories.

His first victim? Kyle Lowry. Bulter shared a picture of his best friend and point guard and wrote, “turnover for @kylelowry7 sorr a**.”

Butler is clearly just having fun with Lowry, who finished with 11 points and 11 assists against the Thunder. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra credited Lowry for uplisting the offense in the second half.

“We were really in a great groove in that second half,” Spoelstra said after the game. “Kyle just kind of orchestrated everything throughout the course of the game.”

Next up on Butler’s hit list, Max Strus, who scored 13 points during 22 minutes of play against the Thunder. The 32-year-old wing posted a picture of his teammate taking a shot and wrote, “this one @maxstrus airballed.”

In response, Strus reposted Butler’s picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Ahh happens to the best of us,” with laugh-crying face emoji.

Butler Once Again Took a Shot at Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson’s last 2 games: 21.5 PPG

3.5 RPG

2.5 APG

55.2% FG

47.8% 3PT He’s back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VXYuLTvNqp — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) November 16, 2021

Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson officially broke out his slump against the Thunder, scoring 21 points, shooting 5-of-13-on threes. However, that didn’t mean he was safe from Butler’s jokes.

Butler posted a photo of Robinson about to shoot and wrote, “@d_bo20 missed this shot. he stinks.”

While Butler’s ribbing is all in good fun, this is the second time Robinson has been the butt of his unique humor. Following the Heat’s 114-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets on October 29, Butler decided to joke about Robinson during his postgame conference.

“I mean, I’ve played with some pretty smart players before,” Butler said. “I think Duncan’s the dumbest one out of all of ’em.”

Jimmy Butler roasts Duncan Robinson like a savage 😂 "I've played with some pretty smart players before. I think Duncan's like the dumbest one out of all of 'em." pic.twitter.com/KlBfd7tJJJ — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) October 30, 2021

“We’ve had some smart guys. I’ve been around some really, Hall of Famers, really great players, but definitely helps whenever you’ve got guys that are extremely smart and know the game, except for Duncan. He dumb.”

After the reporter thanked Butler for his response, the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week took yet another jab toward Robinson, but with a smirk on his face which confirmed his comments were in jest. “Duncan, you dumb,” Butler said, before exiting the presser.

Butler Remains Questionable for Wednesday’s Game

Yep, we're the type of team to post 2 minutes and 41 seconds of our guys taking charges (we lead the league with 23). Enjoy #HEATCULTURE pic.twitter.com/pD0jpqM6bj — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 17, 2021

The Heat are finally back home in Miami and will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the FTX Arena on November 17.

The hope is that Butler will be able to return for Wednesday’s matchup, and the same goes for Adebayo (bruised knee).

