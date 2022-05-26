Joel Embiid’s Cryptic Tweet Suggests He’s the ‘Star’ Miami Heat Needs

The Miami Heat absolutely fell apart during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, May 25, taking a 93-80 loss. The Heat couldn’t get it going on offense at all, and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid couldn’t help but comment on the rough defeat.

The Heat eliminated the Sixers from the playoffs earlier this month, but Embiid is still cheering on his former teammate, six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. Near the end of the fourth quarter, Embiid sent a tweet suggesting that he could be the missing ingredient that Miami needs to win.

“Miami needs another Star,” Embiid tweeted, which quickly went viral.

“Please don’t do this king,” Fox 59 reporter Alexa Ross tweeted back to Embiid, while another person commented, “There is a trade there too if Embiid wants it.”

“You offering?” a Heat fan accounted responded.

Now, Embiid signed a four-year supermax deal with the Sixers last summer, a four-year, $196 million contract that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2026-27 season. That is, of course, unless he’s traded, or requests a trade himself.

Embiid, who played through a right orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb through the playoffs, already exudes Heat culture. If he’s looking to join Miami, team president Pat Riley may jump at the chance to make that blockbuster trade come to fruition.

The Kansas alum’s tweet had even more weight since the 7-foot center already tossed the idea out that he could be traded following the end of Philadelphia’s playoff run, and did so numerous times.

“They can trade me anytime,” Embiid said. “Everything has a price. You never know what can happen, I’m sure there are some Philly fans who want that to happen.”

“Like I said, I’m not the GM,” Embiid continued. “They can trade me anytime. I don’t know. I got home two days ago and I got the best award I could get, it was Most Valuable Father.”

Embiid Made It Clear He Misses Playing With Butler During the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Embiid had nothing but respect and love for Butler after the Heat ended the Sixers’ postseason in six games.

“I’m so proud of him; he’s playing at an unreal level right now; he’s something else,” Embiid told reports. “I’m proud of him for being at this level and what he’s been able to do,” Embiid told reporters on May 12.

“I won’t sit here and say that I didn’t wish he was my teammate. I still don’t know how we let him go, but I wish I could still go to battle with him, but it is what it is.”

Butler Said, ‘I Still Wish That I Was on’ Embiid’s Team After Eliminating the Sixers

After the Heat/Celtics series came to a close, the 32-year-old wing spoke just as highly about the MVP candidate.

“I love him. I’m proud of him, Butler said. “Yes, yes, yes, I still wish that I was on his team. I definitely love the Miami Heat, though, man. I’m glad that I’m here, but I’ve got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid,” Butler said immediately after the Heat punched their ticket to the next round.

Butler’s performance on Wednesday night was in stark contrast to what he put up against Embiid in Game 6, where he scored 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Against the Celtics in Game 5, Butler put up just 13 points, with six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block. However, no one on the Heat seemed to be able to make baskets at the FTX Arena. Miami shot 31.9% from the field, per the Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang.

The Heat were even worse from beyond the arc, shooting 7-of-45 (15.6%) on threes, which is wild when you consider that Miami led the league in three-point scoring during the regular season. Now, they’re one game away from their season coming to a close.

Game 6 Returns to Boston

Following the Game 5 defeat, the Heat will travel back to Boston in a must-win game to stay alive in the postseason. Here’s the remaining schedule for the Heat/Celtics Eastern Conference Finals:

Game 6: Friday, May 27, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 7: (if needed ) Sunday, May 29: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

