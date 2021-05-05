Miami Heat Potentially Lands 2 Top Free Agents: Bleacher Report

While there are still six games remaining in the regular season, it’s never too early to start ruminating on the possible moves the Miami Heat can make this summer. According to Bleacher Report, the Heat are top potential suitors to land Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins and Portland Trail Blazers’ Normal Powell.

In Bleacher Report‘s 5 NBA Free Agents Most Likely to Be Overpaid This Offseason, writer Dan Favale said both players that will be able to negotiate “outsized deals that span more than a year or two,” and if their respective teams don’t step up, the Heat can swoop in.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

As for Collins, who becomes a restricted free agent this summer, he’s already turned down a $90 million contract extension, and the 23-year-old power forward looking for a max deal that will pay him more than $28 million a year.

Atlanta “paid Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari last offseason, have Trae Young’s extension to think about this summer, employ Capela (having a terrific season, by the way) and selected Onyeka Okongwu, another big man, at No. 6 in the 2020 draft. Atlanta’s commitment to keeping Collins may be finite,” Favale reported.

As for Powell, according to ESPN‘s Zach Lowe reported that the soon to be 28-year-old shooting guard is expected to bank a contract paying him $20 million a year.

“Offers could be even more hot and heavy if teams sense the Portland Trail Blazers are willing to pay whatever,” Favale reported. “They probably aren’t, not when they have more than $70 million per year committed to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.”

“Powell can sponge up plenty of reps at the 3—he’s starting there now—but $90 million(ish) is a lot of money to have vested in three dudes under 6’4. Then again, the Blazers did trade for Powell. That infers some level of intent. If it looks like they’re prepared to pay somewhere between $18 and $22 million to keep him, it paves the way for a more desperate spender to go even higher.”

Is Collins Better for the Heat Than Kyle Lowry?

It was disappointing when Miami’s hyped blockbuster trade to obtain Kyle Lowry didn’t happen before the deadline, but recent reports still have the 35-year-old six-time All-Star landing in South Beach this summer.

“A lackluster tippy top of the free-agent market only further emboldens those willing to spend,” Favale wrote. “Let’s assume Mike Conley, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul all stay put. The best available free agent is then who? Kyle Lowry? DeMar DeRozan? It could be Collins.”

If the Hawks don’t resign Collins, the Heat would have to make a choice between nabbing a young future All-Star or securing a seasoned veteran. However, whether or not Collins is a better fit for the Heat largely depends on who Miami resigns this summer.

As of May 5, it’s unknown whether or not DeWayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza, Victor Oladipo, Kendrick Nunn, or Duncan Robinson will stay in South Beach for next season.

READ NEXT: Miami Heat Forward Still Hasn’t Played 1 Minute During Entire Season