Heat Forward Issues Strong Warning to Jokic Brothers Before Rematch

There’s a reason Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem is known as the “OG.” As the oldest active player in the NBA, and arguably the most universally respected, he has zero time for stupid drama.

On November 29, the Heat will face the Nuggets for the first time since the altercation between Miami forward Markieff Morris and Denver’s Nikola Jokic. While Haslem said that everyone has moved on from that on-court incident, the 41-year-old forward doesn’t understand why Jokic’s brothers would threaten to attend the rematch in Miami.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

“What the hell you buying tickets for? To come do what?” Haslem told Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang ahead of Monday night’s game at the FTX Arena. “That’s my city. Don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing. Come enjoy the game and take your [butts] home. Ain’t nobody messing with your brother. We come to play basketball.”

Following the incident on November 8 at the Ball Arena, social media barbs between the Jokic brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, and Morris’ twin brother, Marcus Morris, flew back and forth on Twitter.

Mama not tell me meet me November 29, 2021 !!! https://t.co/xryobhephK — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrother) November 10, 2021

While it’s hard to defend hitting someone when they’re not looking, many viewers complained that both Morris brothers, Marcus Morris plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, have a long history of playing too aggressively on the court.

In Haslem’s mind, however, no one is still stewing about a fight that happened over three weeks ago.

“It’s over with, man. It’s over with,” Heat’s team captain said. “Nobody got time for that… It happened. In the heat of the moment, everybody reacted. OK, let’s move on. It’s over with. It is so far over with. I don’t have time for that. You’re talking to somebody who has seen everything but the wind. I’ve seen it all. That’s over with.”

The NBA Issued Punishments for Morris, Jokic, & Jimmy Butler After the Incident

The Jokic/Morris altercation caused a split reaction throughout the NBA community. Some believed Morris should’ve seen the hit coming after his foul on Jokic and deserved retaliation, while others stated Jokic’s reaction was inappropriately more violent.

This picture? Markieff Morris was trying to take a cheap shot, Jokic don't take no shit https://t.co/OW84Lvk4rG pic.twitter.com/LRKXRoMjuu — matt (@Lemonwinner) November 9, 2021

A few days later, the NBA announced that Jokic, 26, would be suspended one game without pay, an estimated $210,417 in lost wages, and Morris would be fined $50,000.

Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler was also hit with a penalty, and handed a $30,000 fine for what the NBA deemed, “attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter.”

Both Morris & Jokic May Be Ruled Out for the Big Heat/Nuggets Rematch

We still aren't talking enough about how Markieff Morris has missed 10 games. — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) November 28, 2021

While many viewers believed Morris, 32, was overacting his pain from the reigning NBA MVP’s blindside hit, he was clearly severely hurt.

Immediately following Jokic’s cheap shot, a stretcher was brought out, as it was unknown whether or not Morris could get himself off the court. Thankfully, Morris was able to exit the game with assistance.

At first, Morris was out due to whiplash, but then Heat ruled him out due to a neck injury. If he remains out on Monday night, it will be his 11th straight game not playing.

As for Jokic, the 26-year-old may also be ruled out for the rematch due to an unrelated injury. He’s missed Denver’s past four games after suffering a sprained wrist.

READ NEXT: Heat’s Big Man Ejected After Kicking Chair Into the Stands [VIDEO]