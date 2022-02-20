Chaos Ensues After Heat Alum Strikes Opposing Coach

Former Miami Heat player and assistant coach Juwan Howard may be in hot water after his actions led to an ugly brawl between the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers following a Sunday game.

Once the Big Ten clash concluded, the respective teams converged for the customary postgame handshake line. Howard, who coaches the Wolverines, didn’t join the procession initially and was noticeably peeved when he finally did so. He was then stopped by Badgers coach Greg Gard, which ultimately resulted in an altercation.

Howard pointed his finger in Gard’s face and even grabbed the coach’s shirt before players, coaches and security staff attempted to intervene. At that point, though, Howard reached through the crowd and struck the head/face of Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

From there, a full-on melee ensued, with players pushing, shoving and even throwing punches at one another. And it was all captured by CBS Sports’ cameras.

The 15th-ranked Badgers were able to protect their home court against Howard’s Wolverines, winning the game 77-63. However, during the game’s waning seconds, Gard surprisingly called a timeout with his team struggling to get the ball into the frontcourt.

After the contest and the brawl that followed, Howard confessed that it was the timeout that set him off.

“I didn’t like the timeout they called, and I’m being totally honest with you,” Howard said during his postgame presser. “I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead. … I thought that wasn’t fair to our guys. And so that’s what happened.”

Regarding the strike, Howard added, “Well, basically, I addressed with the head coach that I will remember that, because of that timeout. And for someone to touch me — I think that was very uncalled for, for him to touch me — as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another.

“That’s what escalated it. …Touching me unnecessarily when we were talking. At that point, I thought that was time to protect myself.”

Gard Sounds off on the Triggering Timeout Call

For his part, Gard defended his decision to stop play in spite of the blowout nature of the game.

“Apparently he didn’t like that I called the timeout to reset the 10-second call. Because we only had four seconds to get the ball over half court,” Gard said, via CBS Sports. “I didn’t want to put my backups — I had all my bench guys in the game — I didn’t want to put them in that position of scrambling with only four seconds. So I took a timeout and got us a new 10 seconds and it helped them get organized and get the ball in.

“He did not like that when he came through the handshake line. So, I’ll leave it at that and the tape will show the rest.”

Suspensions are expected as a result of the brawl.

Howard, who starred at Michigan before spending the better part of two decades in the Association as a player, was with the Heat for nine years from 2010 to 2019 as both a player and an assistant to Erik Spoelstra. He’s a two-time NBA champion.

