Miami Heat Rescinds Offer to 2020 Rookie of the Year Runner-Up: Report

After a flurry of activity on the first day of free agency, the Miami Heat continue to make tough decisions on which players to trade, sign, or release for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Months of speculation focused on whether or not the Heat would be able to afford to keep both Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn leading up to the offseason, and while Miami extended $4.7 million qualifying offers to both players, that didn’t mean they would both remain in Miami.

While the Heat offered Robinson a five-year $90 million contract, they reversed course on Nunn, who was the 2020 runner-up to being named Rookie of the Year. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first to break the news on Tuesday that Miami rescinded their qualifying offer to the 26-year-old guard.

“The Miami Heat have pulled the qualifying offer on Kendrick Nunn, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted.

Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman also confirmed the news, noting that it’s not highly unlikely Nunn remains in Miami “Have confirmed that Heat pulled qualifying offer to Kendrick Nunn,” Winderman tweeted. “He is now an unrestricted free agent. Heat retain Bird Rights but return would not appear highly unlikely.”

Like Robinson, Nunn stands as one of the Heat’s most successful undrafted players. He started in 44 games for the Heat this season while averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists during the regular season.

The Heat No Longer Have to Match Nunn’s Outside Offers

Nunn is predicted to receive contract offers that would pay him roughly $11.5 million per year, which the Heat can’t afford after landing Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors, resigning Robinson in a record-breaking deal, and nabbing P.J. Tucker from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Athletic‘s John Hollinger predicted that if Miami was finally able to land Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors, that the Heat would have to let Nunn go.

Hollinger surmised, “Miami’s guard presents an interesting case because his cap hold is only [$4.7 million], thus giving the Heat a fairly strong incentive to use the rest of their cap room and then re-sign Kendrick Nunn.

“On the other hand, one of the Heat’s primary targets is likely Lowry, and it would seemingly make little sense to pay Nunn starter-level money to be his caddy; using cap space and then paying both Nunn and Duncan Robinson (who has the same low cap hold) could also vault Miami into the luxury tax.”

Nunn Is Expected to Get Offers from Pacers, Knicks & More

Kendrick Nunn is among the guards who have been on the Knicks’ radar, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/LMpIq5jqbQ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 5, 2021

Nunn has proved himself to be a valuable asset and should receive plenty of offers from other teams, and according to Bleacher Report‘s Grant Hughes, the 26-year-old guard won’t have trouble finding a new home in the NBA.

Hughes reported that the Indiana Pacers should focus on stealing Nunn away. “Nunn is more of a combo guard, which would work just fine with [Malcolm] Brogdon, [Caris] LeVert and TJ Warren all capable of orchestrating the offense,” Hughes wrote. “Ideally a backup, Nunn’s comfort on and off the ball would make it easy to blend him into starter-led groups when not running the second unit. At 14.6 points per game on 59.6% true shooting with the Miami Heat in 2020-21, Nunn validated his status as a quality rotation scorer at the guard spot.”

SNY‘s NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the New York Knicks are also interested in acquiring the Oakland alum.

