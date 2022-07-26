Heat Rumors: Analyst Drops Major Bombshell on Nets All-Star Trade

After ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics offered a trade package for Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant centered around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, it seemed that the Miami Heat no longer had any chance to snag the former league MVP.

The Heat, unless they include All-Star center Bam Adebayo, simply can’t compete with the Celtics’ offer, and then it still wouldn’t be enough. Wojnarowski also noted that the Nets turned down the trade package which included “Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on July 25.

However, on Tuesday, July 26, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer dropped a major bombshell concerning both Wojnarowski and Charania’s reports, which insinuates the Heat are still major players in the Durant sweepstakes. Boston’s offer to the Nets did not drop on Sunday night, as ESPN’s NBA Insider’s initial report led many to believe, it was actually presented to Brooklyn weeks ago.

Fischer reported on Tuesday, “The Boston Celtics have indeed made overtures to land superstar forward Kevin Durant, league sources told B/R, but Boston isn’t exactly a new player in the Brooklyn Nets’ ongoing trade process.

“The Celtics’ most serious discussion… in which Brad Stevens’ front office was amenable to parting with Jaylen Brown, came weeks ago at the beginning of July, sources said. Representatives from most rival teams spoke with Nets general manager Sean Marks and other Brooklyn officials during the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.”

Boston has not made more progress than the Heat when it comes to landing the 12-time All-Star. “Since the end of summer league, the majority of consequential trade conversations around the NBA have come to a momentary lull, and team personnel aren’t expecting any blockbuster trade any time soon,” Fischer added.

Sources Told Heavy Sports That They’re Not Positive the Celtics’ Offer was Real

Another reason the Heat remain contenders in what’s expected to be a long game for Durant, a league source told Heavy Sports that offers can get convoluted when leaked, especially when it comes to which camp, Durant’s team or the Nets, are providing the information.

“You may ask a team what they think of a certain one of your players, and the next thing you know they’re telling someone you offered him,” said a general manager. “You didn’t, but that’s how this thing works sometimes. It sucks — for you and for the player involved — but it’s the way it is.

“I’m not sure there’s a team that DIDN’T do their due diligence on this,” said an exec whose club has looked into the possibility. “I mean, when the Kevin Durants of the world become available, I’m not sure there’s any team that doesn’t call and see if there’s something that can be done. When you have players of that ilk, and there’s certainly not many of them, I think everybody kicks the tires and takes a look to see what would be involved in that.”

Another executive told Heavy’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney that they believe the news leak came directly from the Nets. “The timing is the strange part, you know? It’s pretty clear this is something that came from the Nets,” the executive said, noting the leak likely caused some major unrest in Boston.

“There’s no way the Celtics wanted any of this to come out. Now it is something the Celtics have to deal with, they have to put things together with Brown, there will be a whole bunch of questions out there in training camp and into the season.”

The Heat Now Have to At Least Include Adebayo in Trade Offers for Durant

By leaking the offer the Celtics possible made for Durant, the Nets sent a clear that the Heat’s trade package centered around NBA’s 2022 Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, along with forward Duncan Robinson, and multiple first-round picks isn’t enough.

While including Adebayo would massively boost Miami’s offer, it’s not clear if the Heat is willing to part with the 25-year-old center. However, there’s another complication when it comes to including Adebayo in a trade, as the Nets would have to be willing to trade Ben Simmons first. The NBA’s archaic Designated Rookie Extension rule prohibits teams from acquiring two players via trade signed to that type of contract.

Durant, 33, still has four years left on his $194 million contract so the Nets are in no rush to accept anything less than a major haul for the two-time Finals MVP.

