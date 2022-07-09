All-Star Heat Target Breaks Silence on Haters Slamming Trade Request

Nets star Kevin Durant has been the hottest topic of discussion in the NBA since he officially requested a trade out of Brooklyn on June 30. Immediately afterward, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that the Miami Heat is one of the top destinations on the 33-year-old power forward’s “wish list” — an exciting development considering the franchise has been gunning for Durant since free agency in 2016.

While Durant’s situation remains stagnant, “It appears the market is sluggish to develop as teams reevaluate their rosters after the draft and the early stages of free agency,” Bleacher Report’s Tim Daniels noted on Tuesday. “The action should pick up as training camp moves closer, though.”

It was just last summer that he signed a four-year $194 million contract extension with the Nets, which was set to kick in during the 2022-23 NBA season, so the move came as a major surprise. On July 7, Durant’s former teammate, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, sounded off on the backlash the Slim Reaper received for his career decision.

“If Kevin Durant says, I actually don’t wanna be here anymore, I wanna go somewhere else, why does it matter? Why does that make you weak? Why does that make him – means he’s running from something? I don’t understand that,” Green says.

“That’s the next step in his career. Because again, I always go back to saying if someone leaves Google to go to Apple after three or four years and then they leave Apple after two years to go to Tesla.. and they leave Tesla after four years to go to Docusign. No one is going to say that person ran… Everyone is going to say that person did what was best for their career. Best for their livelihood. But us as athletes, it’s never viewed that way.”

After reading the comments section Green’s clip garnered, “The nba is a marvel movie,” Durant tweeted on July 8.

While Clubhouse personality Nait Jones defended Durant against the haters by responding, “Grown men mad at strangers for how they live their life and career. No sense.” Durant tweeted back, “I think they are just protecting their favorite players, people say I’m better and they disagree. I get it.”

Jones tweeted to Durant, “Just enjoy good hoop is what I tell ‘em. Life too short. Enjoy all the greatness,” which again caught Durant’s attention.

“It’s not hoops anymore, it’s a personality contest. Hoops too boring, they need more lol,” Durant tweeted.

BallisLife podcast host Roosh Williams entered the chat and tweeted, “Brother Kevin, fans didn’t make a trade request. You did. I’m sure Nets fans just wanna see you hoop with zero drama. I personally hate the drama and don’t care about any of the personalities off the court. Just wanna see the best hoopers in the world hoop.”

Durant responded on Saturday, July 9, “I hope u get your wish my brother, in the meantime, enjoy your summer.”

The Nets Are ‘Making Moves’ Assuming Both Durant & Kyrie Irving Will At Least Start the Season in Brooklyn

According to The Athletic’s Charania, the Nets are moving forward as if both Durant and Kyrie Irving, who’s also rumored to be on the move, will at least start the season in Brooklyn.

“But on the other hand, the Nets, they picked up T.J. Warren today,” Charania said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week. “They’re making moves, and they’re doing things this offseason with – in their mind – the preparation and operation as if they’re bringing these two guys back next season and playing with these two guys.

“Now, I think they’re open in dialogue, and they’re open to teams like Toronto, Phoenix, Miami making offers, but until they get that price threshold met, which I’m told is All-Star type players, a boatload of draft picks, they’re not going to move. This is what they’re telling teams.”

Time & Patience May Benefit the Heat When It Comes to the Durant Sweepstakes

Get it done, Pat ! pic.twitter.com/A4LyOhULuj — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) June 30, 2022

If the drama in Brooklyn continues to get worse, by January, the Heat will have three more trade pieces at their disposal. The Heat have yet to make an outside moves in free agency, but re-signed Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin.

Based on how those deals were structured, it seems Heat president may be cooking up something big. Martin becomes trade eligible on December 15, while Dedmon and Oladipo can be moved beginning on January 15.

