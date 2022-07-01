Brooklyn Nets All-Star’s Precondition for Heat Trade Revealed: Report

Nets star Kevin Durant sent shockwaves through the league by announcing he wanted a trade out of Brooklyn on Thursday, June 30, as it was just last summer that the 12-time All-Star signed a four-year $194 million contract extension with the franchise, which was set to kick in during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Miami Heat is one of the top “wish list” destinations for the 33-year-old power forward, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, along with the Phoenix Suns.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

However, new details emerged concerning the superstar’s requirement for landing in Miami which could serve as a “significant obstacle on that front,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on Friday, July 1.

Get it done, Pat ! pic.twitter.com/A4LyOhULuj — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) June 30, 2022

“Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. So even if the Heat were willing to move Butler in a deal as a way of satisfying the Nets’ (understandably pricey) request, doing so would leave Durant discontented from the start,” Amick wrote.

While Durant joining a starting lineup that includes Lowry, Butler, and Adebayo, sounds incredible, the likelihood of that happening seems highly unlikely.

The Heat Could Offer a Trade Centered Around Tyler Herro

If the Heat’s All-Star trio out is of the equation makes, that makes things near impossible for the Heat to land Durant, especially when it comes to the salary cap. It also greatly limits Miami’s ability to offer the Nets an aggressive offer.

“If the Heat’s best offer is centered on Tyler Herro, I just don’t see how that ever gains any traction,” Amick wrote. “And in terms of Durant’s preferred destinations, this is why it seems as if the Suns may have a shot at making some magic happen here.”

The Athletic‘s Alex Schiffer agrees with Amick. He wrote on Thursday, “I’m told the Nets want multiple All-Stars in any deal for Durant. I do not count Tyler Herro in that category, despite the year he’s had. So if you’re Miami, how do you acquire Durant?”

ESPN’s Zach Lowe suggested that the Heat utilize their 2022 NBA first-round draft pick, Nikola Jovic, along with a slew of their future first-rounders to seal the deal. Lowe tweeted, “Miami can trade 3 future first-round picks (plus Jovic) *if* they amend the lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick they owe the Thunder to remove the protections. I triple-checked this with @BobbyMarks42 and a few league execs.”

Nikola Jovic is really a guard in a big man’s body pic.twitter.com/uoZ6A3EmxB — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 26, 2022

Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang suggested the Heat offer the Nets NBA’s 2022 Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, Jovic, while also including their unprotected 2023 and 2028 first round pics.

If the Heat is going to pull out all the stops for a star, it’s going to be for a player like Durant, whom Miami has been interested in obtaining since 2016. Last season, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Heat President Pat Riley Is Not Afraid to ‘Make a Major Splash’

Play

UNDISPUTED – "Kevin Durant to Miami Heat" – Shannon predicts KD's future if Kyrie leaves the Nets UNDISPUTED – "Kevin Durant to Miami Heat" – Shannon predicts KD's future if Kyrie leaves the Nets 2022-06-23T15:06:18Z

NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe predicted Heat president Pat Riley would move mountains should Durant become available during the June 23 episode of Undisputed.

“You know Pat Riley is looking to make a major splash. He’s always wanted Kevin Durant, Skip. Now he thought he had a good chance to get him a couple of years ago,” Sharpe said. “Don’t think he won’t spin the block one more time… The question is what would he (Riley) be willing to give up in order to get him. I believe the only two players that would probably be off-limits is Jimmy and Bam. Because with Jimmy, Bam, and Kevin Durant, you have a potential of an arms race now.”

READ NEXT: Heat All-Star Sends Strong Message After Signing New Contract