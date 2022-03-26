Heat Star Reveals Wildly Expensive Birthday Gift From Jimmy Butler on IG

The Miami Heat‘s star Kyle Lowry turned 36 on March 25, and his best friend and teammate Jimmy Butler made sure to show the six-time All-Star some love for his birthday. Before taking on the New York Knicks on Friday night, Lowry revealed the incredibly expensive gift he received from Butler.

Lowry shared a video on his Instagram stories to show off his new black and rose gold Rolex watch. “It’s nice to have a teammate that’s on a max contract,” Lowry says, while calling out his other best friend, former Raptors teammate, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, in the text.

“@demar.derozan step your game up,” Lowry wrote in the corner of the video post with a series of laugh-cry face emojis.

Jimmy Butler gets Kyle Lowry a nice birthday gift: Lowry: “It’s nice to have a teammate that is on a max deal.” pic.twitter.com/TGjGcnvMg0 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 25, 2022

While Butler, 32, is a brand ambassador for Tag Heuer, he chose to purchase Lowry, the godfather of his only daughter, the Cosmograph Daytona watch from Rolex. According to Rolex’s website, that watch has a starting cost of $32,450.

Heat teammate P.J. Tucker was so impressed by the birthday gift, he posted about it on his Instagram stories too. Tucker pretended that Lowry’s present was from both him and the All-Star wing. “Ain’t nothing like rich teammates,” Tucker joked, casually reminding Butler that his birthday is next month.

The Locker Room Seems to Be in Great Shape Following the Courtside Fight

Birthdays can really bring people together and it was reassuring to see the Heat’s players in good moods considering the courtside fight between team captain Udonis Haslem and Butler happened just two days prior.

While playing against Golden State on March 23, the Warriors went on a 19-0 run to start the second half, during which a disagreement between Butler and Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra turned into a near-brawl between Butler and Haslem. The Heat lost 118-104, and while neither Haslem nor Butler spoke to the media after the game, Lowry did his best to offer clarity on the incident.

“Listen, our guys really want to win basketball games and we have guys that work extremely hard,” Lowry said during the postgame conference. “The passion comes out. The fire and the emotions come out sometimes. But like I said, to us it’s nothing. We conversated and had a conversation and we continue to build.”

Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem: pic.twitter.com/eRzqe07I1c — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 26, 2022

Thankfully, it seems Butler and Haslem have put the situation behind them. Prior to tip-off at the FTX Arena on Friday night, the duo did their pre-game handshake and looked pumped and ready to move forward and win.

Lowry Said The Heat is Still Trying to Figure the Right Rotation

As Lowry said, pressure is running high with just eight games left in the regular season following Friday’s tilt against the Knicks, and with the return of Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris, the Heat are struggling to find the right lineup to win games.

Losing to a short-handed Warriors, right after losing to a short-handed Sixers, caused emotions to run high. However, the Heat remain in first place in the Eastern Conference, and Lowry is confident they will find their rhythm before the playoffs start.

“The rotation is still kind of funky right now and we’re trying to figure it out,” Lowry said, per Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman. “Vic is just getting himself back. Markieff is just getting himself back. We’re still just trying to figure out what we’re doing in sense of rotation-wise, and that’s going to take time.

“And not too much time, we don’t have too much time, but the playoff rotation will get a little bit shorter and tighter and those things will work themselves out. I think our coach does a good job of figuring things out and he always has, and he will.”

