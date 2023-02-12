Heat Drop Brutal Kyle Lowry Injury Update Amid Star’s Latest Absence

The Miami Heat‘s injury reports have taken on a decidedly bloated appearance recently, and not just because they’re trolling the league office (although that has definitely happened). As ever, the club is chasing a title with several players battling injury.

Kyle Lowry — who only appeared in 63 games last season — is perhaps the most noteworthy of the bunch. Thanks to left knee soreness, the six-time All-Star hasn’t suited up for the Heat since logging a 1-for-7 shooting performance during a loss to the New York Knicks on February 2.

His recent struggles notwithstanding, Lowry is a player Miami needs to be healthy and performing if the club wants another deep playoff run in 2023.

According to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, however, the baller will be out of commission for multiple more games.

Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Updates Kyle Lowry’s Injury Status Ahead of Magic Win

Before the Heat completed their latest back-to-back set on Saturday against the Magic in Orlando, Spoelstra provided an update on his long-term injury crew — Lowry, Victor Oladipo (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Duncan Robinson (finger) — and only one of them was given a real shot at playing before the All-Star Break.

“They’re doing all the work they need to do, they’re taking all the necessary steps and only their bodies will tell them [when they’re ready to play],” Spoelstra said during his pregame media availabilty.

“I would say Vic is probably the only realistic one before the break. Duncan always says he’s going to be ready, but we’ll have to evaluate them and make sure it’s safe before we put them back out there.”

Asked for confirmation on Lowry being out until after the break, Spoelstra responded in the affirmative.

Lowry, who was linked to the LA Clippers in the hours before the trade deadline, is having a down season for the Heat as an almost-37-year-old. Over 44 games, the 2019 NBA champion has averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting just 39.6% from the floor overall and 33.3% from deep.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been outscored by 0.7 points per 100 possessions when he has been on the floor.

Gabe Vincent Has Done Relatively Well for Himself in Lowry’s Absence

It’s with noting that the Heat have now won three times in four tries amid Lowry’s latest injury. And on Saturday night, in particular, backup Gabe Vincent performed admirably in the veteran’s stead.

Playing 41 minutes as the starting point guard, Vincent put up 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting, dropping four three-point bombs and adding two assists, two rebounds and a steal. Also: the Heat outscored the Magic by 10 points when he was on the court.

For the year, Vincent has logged a 15-3-3 line with 47-36-95 shooting splits in nine games as the starter.

Said Heat star Jimmy Butler of Vincent’s efforts, via FanNation:

“It’s big for him to run the offense the way that he does… He’s asked to guard a really good offensive player on the other end. Then you never know when his shot is going to come. You’ve always got to be ready to step into it and knock it down, stay aggressive, get the ball to everybody but that’s what a true point guard does.”