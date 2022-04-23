Heat Star Kyle Lowry’s Comments on Injury, Hints at Game 4 Availability

The Miami Heat dropped to 2-1 against the Atlanta Hawks in the best-of-seven opening round of the Eastern Conference playoff series on Friday, April 22. The Heat appeared to be in good hands, up 14 points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately lost Game 3 in the final few seconds, going down 111 to 110.

Miami appeared to unravel shortly after All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry suddenly left the game in the third quarter with what was initially called a lower leg injury. Lowry was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game at the State Farm Arena.

After the game, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra clarified that Lowry was dealing with a hamstring injury and would undergo more tests on Saturday to figure out the severity, AP’s Tim Reynolds tweeted.

Losing Lowry would obviously be a huge blow to the Heat, as he’s the glue that keeps both the offense and defense running smoothly. Before leaving the game, he scored six points, shooting 4-of-7, along with five assists and four rebounds in 23 minutes of play.

However, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin provided a major update on Lowry’s status that will be a huge relief for Heat nation. According to the six-time All-Star, there’s nothing — not even a hamstring injury — that will keep him from returning to the playoffs.

McMenamin tweeted, “Caught up with a limping Kyle Lowry on his way out of the arena. He said his left hamstring issue has him, ‘pissed the f— off,’ and he plans round-the-clock treatment heading into Sunday’s Game 4. When I asked if he could miss time he said, ‘No, I’m Wolverine,’ with a grin.”

During the regular season, the 36-year-old averaged 13.4 points and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, per Bleacher Report.

