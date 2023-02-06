Kyle Lowry Could Be Key to Potential Trade Sending Kevin Durant to Heat: Insider

There’s been no shortage of ups and downs for the Miami Heat this season. Over the last week and a half, they’ve been suffering from the latter, losing three of their last four games. The recent skid has brought Miami’s record to 29-25, which has them sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They currently hold just a half game lead over the seventh place New York Knicks, who they lost to on February 2.

Rumors have circulated around the Heat all season. The inconsistency of play has lead fans and media to wonder what a trade could do for this team. Most recently, Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson, both of the Miami Herald, reported that Miami “will pursue” Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant if he becomes available.

“Miami, like much of the rest of the league, will pursue Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant again if he asks for a trade this summer,” they wrote.

Durant’s former teammate, Kyrie Irving, requested a trade from the Nets last week. Just days later he was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. The move has left many wondering if the former MVP will soon do the same.

Chiang and Jackson cited Kyle Lowry, and his large salary, as a key piece to any trade Miami was to make for a star.

“If the Heat doesn’t move Lowry this week, he could be used as salary cap ballast in any Heat attempt to trade for a star this summer,” the pair explained.

Heat Were Atop Kevin Durant’s Destination Wishlist in Summer

If Durant was to ask Brooklyn for a trade, it wouldn’t be the first time he did so. The 34-year-old requested a trade from the Nets back on June 30, 2022, sending the rumor mill into a frenzy.

History indicates that South Beach could be a place where the three-time NBA champion would like to play his basketball.

One report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski last summer listed Miami as one of KD’s preferred destinations.

“Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal,” Woj tweeted. “With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.”

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Heat Were Amongst ‘Most Serious’ Threats to Land Kevin Durant

While the KD sweepstakes was in full swing, the Heat were always amongst the top competitors trying to land the star forward.

On August 22, the Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Miami was one of the “most serious threats to land Durant.”

“The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the most serious threats to land Durant because they have the types of pieces necessary to satisfy the Nets’ asking price in a deal for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.”

Of course, the first KD saga came to an uneventful end. In late August the two-time Finals MVP withdrew his trade request and agreed to remain with the Nets.

Should Durant request a trade again, it’s hard to imagine he won’t follow through with it a second time.