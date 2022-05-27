Video of Heat Star Kyle Lowry Limping Off Team Bus Goes Viral

The Miami Heat (2-3) are in must-win territory entering Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, and fans are desperately hoping they can turn things around at the TD Garden on Friday night.

However, after WPLG Local 10 reporter Will Manso tweeted out a video of the Heat’s roster getting off the team bus on Thursday, May 26, seemingly to hype up fans, the video seemed to have the opposite effect.

Heat star Jimmy Butler is the first to step off the bus in the video, but it was Kyle Lowry trailing behind him, walking with what looks like an incredible discomfort, that caught everyone’s attention.

A popular Heat fan accounted retweeted Manso’s video and wrote, “Team looks defeated. Lowry can’t walk. Absolute pain.”

Team looks defeated. Lowry can’t walk. Absolute pain. https://t.co/2N9baBgeAP — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) May 26, 2022

As it stands, Lowry, who’s playing through a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable for Game 6 on Thursday’s injury report, which Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra said is not fully accurate. Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman tweeted on Thursday, “Spoelstra basically says ignore injury list, that those who played Wednesday he expects to play Friday,” save for Tyler Herro, who’s groin strain may keep him sidelined for Game 6.

So, if there’s no questioning Lowry will play on Friday night, the video of him limping less than 24 hours before tipoff didn’t sit well with many viewers. “Bro Lowry is literally playing on one leg…🤷🏻‍♂️,” one man tweeted, while a Heat fan wrote, “Wow look at the way Lowry walked in? That hamstring is gone for 6 months.”

Kyle Lowry in Game 5: 0 PTS

0 AST

0-6 FG

0-5 3-PT FG 25 minutes of conditioning. 😤 pic.twitter.com/0dtdTDxUdw — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 26, 2022

However, not everyone was buying Lowry’s limp as real. One man responded, “You know Kyle is probably limping on purpose right ? Still, he shouldn’t be playing cause he’s been awful.”

The 36-year-old point guard scored 0 minutes in 25 minutes of play against the Celtics in Game 5, with just one rebound, zero assists, zero steals, and zero blocks. Lowry picked up five fouls and committed three turnovers.

Manso, for his part, doesn’t think anyone should read into Lowry’s limp. “I genuinely love Heat Twitter,” he tweeted. “Bus walk analysis is incredible content,” before retweeting the video of Lowry’s awkward walk and adding, “Me every time I get up from a chair.”

Lowry Admitted He Played ‘Terrible’ in Game 5

Play

Jimmy Butler & Kyle Lowry Postgame Interview – Game 5 – ECF | 2022 NBA Playoffs Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics – Full Game 5 Highlights | May 25, 2022 | Eastern Conf Finals, 2022 NBA Playoffs 📌 SHOP OUR MERCH: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights #HouseofHighlights #NBA #HoH 2022-05-26T04:04:24Z

During the postgame conference on Wednesday night, Lowry, who’s shot 1-of-12 over the past two games admitted he didn’t play well, but never blamed his left hamstring injury for his lackluster performance. The six-time All-Star remained committed to turning things around for Game 6.

“I’ve got to play better in general, no matter what happens,” Lowry said. It’s a team game, and we’re out there together. For me, just being in the right spots defensively and setting up guys offensively. I’ve been playing terrible. It is what it is. I’m out there, so I’ve got to do a better job.”

NBA Analysts Respectfully Suggest the Heat Bench Lowry for Game 6

Is it time to shut Kyle Lowry down? pic.twitter.com/mBX4J0upIl — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 26, 2022

Gabe Vincent filled in for Lowry while he missed multiple games of the Heat’s postseason, and coming off the bench in Game 5 off, he outperformed the veteran guard. In 23 minutes of play, Vincent put up 15 points, with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Despite the fact that Lowry’s one of the best point guards in the NBA, was crucial in the Heat entering the postseason as the No. 1 seed, and has a wealth of playoff experience, it’s clear he can’t play to the best of his ability right now.

Tonight was the first game in Kyle Lowry's NBA career that he did not record a point or an assist in while playing more than 15 minutes. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 26, 2022

The Athletic‘s Joe Vardon urged the Heat to bench Lowry for Game 6, noting the difficulty of such a move:

Sitting him in the most important game of the season is not a decision to be made lightly, and the star in Lowry, the fighter, the champion and the ego that comes along with all of those things, would object (vehemently) to the idea. But playing with a hamstring injury is such an exposing, degrading experience. Lowry, like those who have tried before him, is moving much slower than he is used to, is tentative to make cuts, zoom around screens, push in transition and scramble on defense… It’s a suffocating feeling to know how he appears on the court, and the numbers next to his name on the stat sheet, are not the real him. They’re the hamstring talking.

Yahoo! Sports Chris Haynes agrees with Vardon. Haynes wrote on Thursday, “Vincent has proven to be the better option at this point, but Lowry possesses a wealth of postseason experience that is almost certainly factoring into the equation.”

“The veteran has earned his respect throughout his prolific career, but it might be time for Spoelstra to make him earn his minutes for this postseason,” Haynes concluded.

