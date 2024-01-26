Kyle Lowry Going to Heat Rival a ‘Real Possibility’: Report

After the Miami Heat traded Kyle Lowry for Terry Rozier, that opened the door for an Eastern Conference rival to acquire him. As it turns out, one of the Heat’s rivals in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers, has interest in acquiring Lowry.

Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Sixers may add Lowry, though it may not be via trade.

“Lowry being dealt to Charlotte adds another name to the field of backcourt players available,” Fischer wrote in a January 26 story. He’s a potential re-trade candidate for the Hornets, sources said, but also as a potential player on the buyout market should Charlotte not find a deal for the veteran floor general. At that point, one destination that currently appears to be a real possibility: Philadelphia, where the Sixers stand as one of the few contenders below the first luxury tax apron and capable of signing a player who was bought out from a contract pricier than this year’s mid-level exception ($12.4 million.).”

Lowry’s contract will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. He will also be 38 years old in March, with his best days behind him. However, Lowry is still a playoff veteran who plays good defense. Not to mention, he has experience playing under Sixers head coach Nick Nurse from his time with the Toronto Raptors.

How Kyle Lowry Fits With the Sixers

Before Fischer confirmed the Sixers interest in Kyle Lowry, Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson explained why he could help the Sixers. More specifically, how he could help Patrick Beverley.

“If anything, adding Lowry to run the second unit and bolster some top-heavy lineups could help accentuate Beverley’s skills by letting him focus solely on what he does best and revoking his extraneous ball-handling duties,” Aaronson wrote in a January 25 story.

Aaronson explained why the Sixers would benefit from having both Beverley and Lowry,

“Beverley and Lowry are both more than capable of guarding above their listed heights and wingspans. There is no shame in having more than you need in the NBA — in fact, it is often a prerequisite to winning at the highest levels. That is especially true for a Sixers team that has had its depth routinely challenged by injuries this season.”

With Lowry, the Sixers could afford to play small without their opponent taking advantage of that.

Jimmy Butler’s Thoughts on Kyle Lowry Trade

After the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics on January 25, Jimmy Butler opened up on the Kyle Lowry trade.

Jimmy Butler talks about the team trading Kyle Lowry and the friendship they have. “That’s my brother…” full response: #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/OKWAizpt5T — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 26, 2024

“That’s my brother like I tell everybody. Basketball is not going to change the bond that we have, the bond that we both have with each other’s children,” Butler told reporters, per ClutchPoints’ Zach Weinberger’s X account. “It’s always a family vibe with him. I can call him. I can show up at his house at any point in time. Basketball hasn’t defined me, hasn’t defined him.”

Butler and Lowry were teammates from 2021 to 2024. Lowry brought championship experience when the Heat traded for him, but they wanted to get younger and more offensive production. Rozier gives that to them, but the Heat might miss what Lowry brought.