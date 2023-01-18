Heat Add Multi-Time All-Star to Lineup Ahead of Pelicans Matchup

The Miami Heat have been victims of some tough injury luck this season. According to Spotrac, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, and Gabe Vincent have been sidelined for at least 10 games with various ailments. As a whole, the Heat have had the second-most missed games due to injury with 190, only trailing the Orlando Magic who have 211 total.

Ahead of their January 18 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami finally received some good news on the injury front. According to the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, Six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry is set to make his return to the lineup for the first time in four games.

Lowry had previously been sidelined due to discomfort in his left knee.

The 36-year-old has had a bit of a down year for the Heat. He’s appeared in 36 of Miami’s 45 games this year. Lowry is averaging just 13.1 points, while shooting just 39.8% from the field and 33.6% from deep. He hasn’t averaged so few points since his first year with the Toronto Raptors in the 2012-13 season, when he scored just 11.6 a game.

His lackluster production paired with his near $30 million salary has made him the center of many trade rumors as the deadline approaches.

Heat Interested in Ditching Kyle Lowry for D’Angelo Russell

Perhaps the most common trade scenario that’s been thrown around this season, has been the hypothetical Lowry for D’Angelo Russell swap. Russell has been rumored to be fed up with the Minnesota Timberwolves after hearing that he’s been mentioned in rumors.

The 26-year-old shared his outlook on the rumor mill with Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, saying, “You either take advantage of me and my ability, or f*** up the opportunity with me.”

Fans even caught onto the fact that Russell had unfollowed the Wolves on Instagram back on January 4.

Unfortunately for the Heat, it doesn’t seem like Minnesota is interested in taking on the six-time All-Star’s lucrative contract, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Russell has appeared in 42 of Minnesota’s 45 games this season, playing 32.5 minutes each time. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 3 rebounds on 46.1% shooting from the field 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Erik Spoelstra Rips Miami’s First-Half Effort Against Hawks

Perhaps the addition of Lowry back into the Heat lineup will provide the team a spark. In their Martin Luther King Jr. Day loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the team came out flat.

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra was far from thrilled with his team’s effort in the first half. During his post-game press conference he let his players hear it.

“You could see it. You could feel it. It’s not rocket science,” Spoelstra said. “We brought a less-than-best effort and focus in the first half and they’re an explosive offensive team. They got in a great groove. By the time we finally committed to the effort and toughness defensively, it was probably five minutes left in the half, six minutes left in the half.”

Miami let the Hawks to hang 70 points on them and shoot 66.7% from both the field and from deep before the halftime buzzer.

“Sometimes these lessons can be costly in terms of how committed you have to be to your identity. Our defense is paramount to us,” he added. “That’s how we win basketball games.”