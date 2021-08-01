Kyle Lowry to Miami Heat ‘Makes Too Much Sense Not Too Happen’: B/R

The Miami Heat have been considered the top team to land Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry for so long that it seems like a forgone conclusion that a deal between the two teams finally comes to fruition this week.

On August 1, one day before the NBA’s free agency period officially starts. Bleacher Report‘s Zach Buckley agreed “this marriage” is bound to happen.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

“The Miami Heat are one of the few teams with major money to spend and legitimate win-now intentions for next season,” Buckley wrote. “They’re in the market for a perimeter shot-creator, and of course, they’re always cognizant of the #Culture fit. ”

“Kyle Lowry would be perfect for what Miami needs, and the Heat could be ideal for him too. They can lavish him with cash through his twilight, should have enough to compete for the Eastern Conference crown and roster one of his closest friends in All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler. This marriage makes too much sense not to happen.”

Butler, who’s best friends with Lowry, picked the veteran guard to be his daughter’s godfather.

The Miami Heat currently are viewed as the front-runner to sign veteran point guard Kyle Lowry in free agency, a league source tells @MavericksSI. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans remain serious suitors for Lowry’s services. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 31, 2021

Sports Illustrated reporter Grant Asfeth says that while the Hear are frontrunners, they will face competition for Lowry. Afseth tweeted, “The Miami Heat currently are viewed as the front-runner to sign veteran point guard Kyle Lowry in free agency, a league source tells @MavericksSI. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans remain serious suitors for Lowry’s services.”

Lowry Is Looking for a 3-Year $90 Million Contract

Even though the six-time All-Star is 35 years old, Lowry is still looking for a massive contract, a big-time deal that will likely be his last before retirement.

Lowry is looking for a three-year contract worth $90 million, Five Reasons Sports Network’s Adam Borai reported.

Borai tweeted on July 26, “The Heat are still in on Kyle Lowry, however the deal Kyle is looking for is in the range of $90 Million over 3 years. I personally think that the 3rd year has to be fully guaranteed. Some on the Heat are confident but I still wouldn’t count out Philly or LA.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that Lowry is looking for big money this summer. “There’s a big market for Kyle Lowry,” Wojnarowski said. “You’re talking potentially $25 million to $30 million a year for Kyle Lowry, it’s going to be expensive to get at him in free agency or a sign-and-trade.”

While that seems like a lot of money for an aging star in the twilight of his career, Lowry is still delivering on the court. Lowry finished the 2020-21 NBA season averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

Miami Heat’s Best Option to Land Lowry Will Be Through a Sign-and-Trade

ESPN analyst Bobby Marks discussed what the Heat would need to do in order to land Lowry this summer with the Miami Herald, and said it would make sense if Miami is willing to operate as an over-the-cap team. As insurance, the Heat should sign the $4.7 million qualifying offers to both Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson to officially make them restricted free agents, which they’ve already done.

If Miami wants to pull off a sign-and-trade for Lowry, The Athletic’s John Hollinger offered up “a sign-and-trade of [Andre] Iguodala, [KZ] Okpala and [Precious] Achiuwa for Lowry,” which “would extend the Heat’s cap room, and the Raptors would walk away with two young frontcourt players.”

READ NEXT: Miami Heat Extends Qualifying Offers to 4 Players, 2 Remain Undecided