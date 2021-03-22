Miami Heat Pursuing Raptors 6x All-Star ‘Harder Than Anyone’: Report

After obtaining Oklahoma City Thunder’s Trevor Ariza, the Miami Heat are looking to make another big move before the March 25 trade deadline, according to the latest report.

On Sunday, The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Conner revealed that “the Heat are pursuing a deal for Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry harder than anyone.” While the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers have also shown interest, Lowry prefers taking his talents to South Beach because he’s best friends with Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler.

“Lowry, who turns 35 on trade deadline day, is a dynamic pick-and-roll playmaker and a knockdown shooter off the ball,” O’Connor said. “Lowry’s fit with Bam Adebayo would be perfect: They could hook up for pick-and-rolls or Lowry could be utilized as a weapon in Bam’s handoff actions.”

Duncan Robinson Is a ‘Reasonable Centerpiece of a Trade Package’ Between the Heat & Raptors

According to O’Connor, in order for the Heat to make a serious offer to the Raptors to acquire Lowry, Miami may need to offer up sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, 26, or boy wonder Tyler Herro, 21. Leagues sources told The Ringer:

The Raptors would require at least Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson from Miami in any potential deal. And since Lowry makes $30 million, the Heat would need to give about $24 million in total salary. Goran Dragic, who makes $18 million and has a team option for next season, would likely need to be included (or Kelly Olynyk, who makes $12.6 million). If draft pick compensation were required, the Heat can trade only first-round picks in 2025 and 2027 if the protections on the 2023 pick owed to the Thunder are lifted in a separate deal.

“Robinson is a reasonable centerpiece of a trade package, especially considering he’ll be a restricted free agent this offseason,” O’Connor added.

The Heat Could Wait to Pursue Lowry Until the Offseason

Instead of losing key members of their starting lineup, or Herro, who’s only the second year of his four-year rookie contract, the Heat could wait and pursue Lowry during the offseason when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

However, waiting comes with a risk. The Heat, currently on a three-game losing streak, need the extra power now to pursue another successful postseason.

“Waiting on Lowry or on another player who might (or might not) become available would mean passing on an opportunity to maximize this year’s titles hopes,” O’Connor reported. “Pat Riley had hoped to pursue a big fish like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that ship sailed when he re-signed in Milwaukee. And Bradley Beal, another target, has yet to express a desire to leave Washington. Lowry is older, but he could be Riley’s best option to bolster the Butler-Adebayo core.”

