Heat Proposal Ditches Kyle Lowry in 3-Team Deal With Lakers & Wizards

The Miami Heat haven’t been able to perform at the level they’d hoped to heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Following a solid 104-96 road win over the Phoenix Suns, Miami holds a record of 21-19, which has them slotted eighth in the Eastern Conference. The eighth seed probably wasn’t where the Heat saw themselves ending up after pushing the Boston Celtics to seven games in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals.

If Miami wants to get the most out of this season, then exploring the trade market may be their best option. The team isn’t getting a ton of great production from starting point guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry is averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. Plus, he’s shooting just 40.4% from the field and 34.3% from deep. The 36-year-old isn’t really earning his $28 million paycheck, and is due another $29 million next season, when he’ll be another year older.

Heavy.com‘s Jack Simone proposed the following three-team deal, which involves the Heat, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards:

Lakers receive: Lowry, Will Barton, Duncan Robinson, Taj Gibson

Heat receive: Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris, Kendrick Nunn

Wizards receive: Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jovic, 2027 1st-Round Pick (Top-5 Protected via LAL), 2029 1st-Round Pick (Top-10 Protected via MIA)

Simone explained how the deal would not only give Miami a boost this season, but allow them to spend their money more wisely in the future.

“Miami would improve its short-term and long-term outlook. Pairing Kuzma next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt would make for a great duo, and the Heat could re-sign him after this year,” Simone wrote. “Morris isn’t quite as good as Lowry, but he’s much cheaper, and this trade would improve Miami’s depth. They would also get to have a nice reunion with Nunn, who played his best basketball with the Heat.”

Heat Proposal Trades Kyle Lowry for Disgruntled Former No. 2 Overall Pick

Kyle Lowry’s name has been in all kinds of trade rumors this season. Again, it’s his large paycheck and average production that makes him such a moveable piece. On the January 6 edition of the Ringer’s “The Mismatch” podcast, host Chris Vernon pitched a potential move that would free Miami from paying Lowry. The scenario would send him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for D’Angelo Russell.

“Kyle Lowry is struggling with the Heat for a second year in a row. While it’s debatable whether Russell is an upgrade or can be reinvigorated under ‘Heat Culture,’ the reasons for doing this would be mainly financial: Miami is set to be close to $20 million over the luxury tax next season after extending Tyler Herro to the 4-year, $130 million extension,” Vernon said. “Swapping Lowry — who is owed $29.7 million next season — for Russell’s expiring contract would solve that tax crunch.”

Like Lowry’s, Russell’s numbers in Minnesota are down this season. His 16.8 points per game is the lowest it’s been since he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. In his last season with LA he averaged just 15.5 points each night, while shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.4% from deep.

Potential Move to Replace Kyle Lowry with Former All-Star has Heat Fans Torn

Yet another scenario that could see Kyle Lowry take his talents away from South Beach would be if Miami moved in on Kemba Walker. Walker was cut by the Dallas Mavericks on January 6 and would be an option for the Heat if they wanted to bring in a cheap point guard.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the possibility of bringing in the former UConn star. One user created a poll asking Heat fans if they’d rather have Walker or Lowry.

Heat Fans… would you take Kemba Walker over Kyle Lowry RIGHT NOW? — S O U T H B E A C H M A M B A (@SouthBeachMamba) January 6, 2023

The response was overwhelmingly negative, with one fan replying, “Small guard who’s a complete negative on both sides on the floor or small guard who has his moments at being good on either side of the floor? C’mon man.”

Small guard who’s a complete negative on both sides on the floor or small guard who has his moments at being good on either side of the floor? Cmon man — Victor (@metal_splinter) January 6, 2023

Nekias Duncan of BasketballNews.com quoted the poll and said that it may be time for Heat Twitter to have an intervention.

ok Heat Twitter needs an intervention https://t.co/6NPvAPwAwQ — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) January 6, 2023