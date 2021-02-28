Kyle Lowry’s Agent Makes Strong Statement on Trade Rumors

Kyle Lowry’s name has been mentioned more times in trade rumors this month than DJ Khaled saying “another one” to start a music video. It’s been getting hard to sift through all the noise.

One report making the rounds earlier this week had Lowry requesting a trade to either the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, or Los Angeles Clippers. His preferred destination was to his hometown Sixers, per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. Well, don’t run out and order a Lowry Heat jersey just yet. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, went on SiriusXM Radio to strongly deny the rumors.

“A lot of the rumors and things that are written about, are just … that’s just what they are is just rumors and they’re designed for people to click on the article. That happened today with Kyle Lowry,” Bartelstein told SiriusXM Radio, via CBS Sports. “There was a story today that he’s pushing to go to Philadelphia. That’s just not true. That story came out today, and so I had to get on the phone with [Raptors president] Masai [Ujiri] and [general manager] Bobby [Webster] and make sure they knew that certainly wasn’t coming from us.”

Lowry has been quiet on the subject of trade rumors in recent days, but that doesn’t mean nothing is being explored behind closed doors. Sometimes agents snuff out reports to increase interest, keep the conversation going. The six-time All-Star just returned from a thumb injury and is averaging 18.0 points and 6.6 assists per game for the Toronto Raptors.

Kyle Lowry notched his 18th career TRIPLE-DOUBLE (21 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST) in the @Raptors victory over Houston!#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/wnGeUfqhLr — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 27, 2021

Andre Drummond on Heat Trade Radar?

The Cleveland Cavaliers decided to permanently bench Andre Drummond on Feb. 12 until they can work out a potential trade while forging ahead with big man Jarrett Allen. The two-time All-Star center is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this year.

He’d be a very valuable piece for a contending team. And, according to NBA reporter Gery Woelfel, four teams have expressed interest in Drummond including the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Raptors, Nets, Celtics and Heat are among teams interested in Andre Drummond Eastern Conference executive: "All of those teams in the East know they need an established and reliable big if they were to face Embiid or Giannis in the playoffs." (Via @GeryWoelfel) pic.twitter.com/9HSwdAzkwa — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 28, 2021

“Obviously none of us wanted it to come to this,” Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters, via Bleacher Report. “I think you can let ‘Dre speak for himself, but we had a good relationship. He liked it here in Cleveland.”

Jimmy Butler Ruled Out for Sunday’s Game

Miami received some discouraging news roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday night’s tip-off against the Atlanta Hawks when Jimmy Butler was ruled out with right knee inflammation.

#ATLvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (hip) will be available tonight vs the Hawks. Jimmy Butler (knee) has been ruled out. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2021

It’s a big loss as the snubbed All-Star forward has been lighting up the stat sheet in recent games: 24.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists per game over his last four contests, along with four triple-doubles since Feb. 11.

Tonight is Miami's 34th game of the season. It is the 25th game in which at least one of these players – Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro – will not play. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile, second-year guard Tyler Herro (hip contusion) will suit up and play versus Atlanta after missing three straight games. He hurt himself in the first half of last week’s 96-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game.

