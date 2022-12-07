NBA Executive Reveals Concern That Could ‘Derail’ the Miami Heat’s Season

Depth. Depth has been one of the season’s concerns for the Miami Heat, and in a year where they lacked depth, they’ve needed depth as they’ve dealt with several injuries to key players. Jimmy Butler recently returned from the injury that kept him out of seven games. However, the team still has its issues with depth and especially in their frontcourt with their power forward and center positions. Caleb Martin has held down the starting spot next to Bam Adebayo. However, the team only has one center outside of Adebayo with Dewayne Dedmon. This remains a potential weak spot for the Heat.

Heat Season in Trouble due to Depth at Center

One NBA executive recently told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that if the Heat doesn’t fix their depth at center, their season could be in trouble and could even cause them to have to write the season off.

“They’re going to need to hope they can get by with what they have because anything they do is going to put them into the (luxury) tax, and they don’t want to go there. They’re playing Bam (Adebayo) more than they ever have, and they have (Dewayne) Dedmon playing the minutes that Bam is not in. If one of them gets hurt, they’re in trouble. They’ll either have to write off the season or go into the tax.

[Orlando] Robinson is an interesting option, though. He is more of a traditional big guy, but he could hold his own if they need him for 10-15 minutes a night. But mostly, they’re doing a high-wire act with their whole frontcourt right now,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports.

After the Heat re-signed Udonis Haslem for his twentieth year with the team, their roster options have been limited with their proximity to the luxury tax. Because of that, they would be unable to sign any available big man like Dwight Howard, Hassan Whiteside, or DeMarcus Cousins. They may be able to add depth at the February trade deadline when players like Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo become available for trade after signing this offseason.

Caleb Martin Revealed as Potential Heat Trade Piece

In a recent episode of the HoopsHype Podcast, HoopsHype NBA Insider Michael Scotto revealed that Heat starting forward Caleb Martin has been identified as a potential trade piece for Miami when he becomes available for trade near the deadline.

“Miami has had interest in trading for Suns forward Jae Crowder,” said Scotto. “Moving Caleb Martin theoretically would work financially, and Miami has enough shooting in Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and Gabe Vincent, where the Heat could withstand losing Martin. The question is if Phoenix wants to take on additional salary in the years to come.

“I’ve heard from some executives that Phoenix doesn’t want to take on much additional salary, if at all, ideally if Crowder is moved, and they’d like a forward back.”

Martin has been a solid starting forward for the Heat. One NBA coach credited Martin for his strong play but speculated concern that the undersized forward may have trouble as the long season goes on. Perhaps it is time for the Heat to consider dipping into the luxury tax or trading for another big man as they approach their postseason hopes.