Insider Casts Serious Doubt on LeBron Returning to Heat

The 2022-23 season has not been a fun one so far for the Miami Heat. The team has fallen victim to a brutal injury bug and has seen several key players miss time. As a result, the Heat sit at seventh in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-21. There’s been plenty of speculation about potential trades Miami could make before the trade deadline, but there hasn’t been much discussion about offseason moves.

Perhaps the biggest offseason move the Heat could make would be to bring back LeBron James, who played four seasons in South Beach from 2010-2014. In a January 16 article for the Athletic, David Aldridge broke down the possibility of each team trading for the King. When discussing the Heat, Aldridge cast some doubt on a reunion.

“You can’t categorically rule out a reunion someday, given the Heat’s eternal win-at-all-costs philosophy. There is enough quality on the Heat roster to make a deal with the Lakers plausible. But it seems unlikely. The details of why and how James left the Heat to go back to the Cavs in 2014 have not been forgotten by either camp.”

James currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have struggled this season. He expressed frustration with the team in a January 8 interview with the Athletic’s Sam Amick.

“Y’all know what the f— should be happening,” he told The Athletic . “I don’t need to talk.”

James is unable to be traded until after the February 9 deadline because he recently signed a two-year extension with the Lakers. If he was to be dealt, it wouldn’t be until this summer. That means there will be plenty of time for rumors to build, especially if LA continues to struggle.

The 4-time NBA Champion has put together a solid season despite his team’s struggles. He has appeared in 34 of the team’s 44 games and is playing 36.2 minutes. He’s averaging 29.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7 assists on 51.1% shooting from the floor and 29.3% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Caleb Martin Labeled Miami’s ‘Best Trade Asset’

While the Heat wouldn’t be able to make a move for James until the summer, they are still able to improve their squad over the next month.

The player that teams around the association are intrigued by the most is Caleb Martin, according to an Eastern Conference Exec, via Heavy Sports‘ Sean Deveney.

“Caleb Martin, if you are asking other teams, he’s probably the best asset. He has a decent enough contract, he can play a few different spots, he can fit off the bench or be a starter. If they make a deal, it is probably going to have to include Martin,” the Exec told Deveney.

Martin has proven to be a quality player for the Heat this season. He has appeared in 35 of the team’s 45 games and is playing 31.2 minutes. He’s averaging 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 46.2% shooting from the floor and 39.4% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

His steal of a contract makes him a target to teams throughout the league. The 27-year-old is signed through the 2024-25 season and is set to make $20.4 million.

Jimmy Butler Sends Strong Message After Frustrating Heat Loss

Martin’s teammate, Jimmy Butler sent a strong message to the Heat after their frustrating loss to the Atlanta Hawks on January 16.

“Tonight it wasn’t enough,” he said.” Maybe I should have done a little bit more early on. But it’s always going to be a group thing. It’s always going to be a team thing. So we’ve got to figure it out together.”

Butler lead Miami in scoring with 34 points on the day. He also grabbed 3 rebounds, dished 3 assists, tallied 2 steals and blocked a shot in 34 minutes.