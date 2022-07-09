Heat Assitant Comments on How Omer Yurtseven Could Earn More Minutes

The Miami Heat continue to have a knack for finding and developing undervalued prospects. Their recent free agent signings prove that. After giving Caleb Martin an opportunity to attend an open scrimmage he would up on the Heat roster and eventually a piece of their rotation and now re-signed to a three-year deal. They also brought back big-man Dewayne Dedmon with a two-year deal.

The signings show the trust and ability that the Heat have in developing this talent and rewarding them with rotation minutes and new contracts. Martin cited his desire to return to the Heat in part for what the franchise does to help its players get better.

“I want to be here [in Miami],” he said during his exit interview. “I got better here … I feel like my team and staff believe in me and feel I’ll get better here.”

One of the Heat players with major potential is Omer Yurtseven. The 7-footer appeared in 56 games for the Heat and averaged over 5 points and 5 rebounds per game whilst averaging just over 12 minutes per game. Yurtseven is set to appear on Miami’s summer league team in Las Vegas, and Heat summer league head coach Malik Allen commented about what the team needs to see from Yurtseven to earn more minutes.

Malik Allen on Omer Yurtseven

In a recent Q&A for NBA.com, Heat summer league coach Malik Allen commented on the team’s summer league and specifically about Yurtseven and what he can do to gain consistent NBA minutes.

“The big thing for him is how do we keep closing the gap and make more and more of those plays? We don’t want people getting to the rim, but it’s the NBA. It happens. Can you be something of a rim protector back there that can really not be just a shot blocker, but you can alter shots. He’s big and he’s quick on his feet, so he’s got some athleticism and tools. He can do that. He’s going to rebound the ball. He can do that. It’s just a matter of how can we make an impact before the shot actually goes up?” Allen said.

Yurtseven has the size, strength, and mobility to make an impact defensively for the Heat. If he can develop into a dependable defensive big, the sky is the limit for Yurtseven. Allen, in his comments, heralded the strong offensive play of the second-year pro.

“One of the things I like seeing is him seeing plays develop. That happens with experience and playing a lot at our level. You look at the guys who can see the situation on the defensive end develop ahead of time and are ahead of it. Next thing you know, they’re barking out calls to help our guards handle it and defend a pick-and-roll. That’s experience and just imparting on him what situations you’re going to be in. He had some really great possessions where he just made some plays outside his area, and then he comes back and has a great block or is altering shots at the rim,” Allen said.

Other Key Heat Summer League Players

Yurtseven isn’t the only player that Allen had strong praise for. He also named other summer league players to look out for. Among the players Allen named is Haywood Highsmith, Javonte Smart, Mychal Mulder, and Marcus Garrett in his return from injury. Stay tuned to the Heat summer league schedule and results here.