Mario Chalmers Shares Text Message Pat Riley Sent Him After Heat Return

The Miami Heat officially inked Mario Chalmers to a 10-day hardship contract on December 31. It was a long time coming for the two-time world champion who started amping up his NBA comeback plans in early 2021.

Chalmers put some feelers out there last January, but no one picked up on them. One year later and the 35-year-old guard is getting his chance, one that reunites him with Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley in South Beach. The former second-round pick out of Kansas recently recalled to The Undefeated how everything went down. It started at the AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas in December.

Chalmers was playing for the Grand Rapids Gold – the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets – but Heat assistant general manager Adam Simons was there keeping an eye out for talent. Grand Rapids waived Chalmers on Christmas Eve, according to Marc J. Spears, and then Miami called his father Ronnie who doubles as his agent. He was at his aunt’s funeral. This is how Chalmers relayed the story to Spears:

Read More From Heavy New York Sports Betting is Here: Here’s How to Sign Up “The call came at a time where the family finally needed something to uplift them. It was perfect timing,” Chalmers said. “My aunt meant a lot to me. She had a smile that lit up a room. That was my dad’s sister. They were really close. I was close to her. He took it hard, so it was good for him to get this call and see his son get a chance to get back to the NBA.” Shortly after, Heat president Pat Riley sent Chalmers a text message. “’Are you ready to play? Get to Houston.’ It was short and simple, as Pat is,” Chalmers said.

The clock is ticking on Mario Chalmers’ 10-day contract with the #Heat, but the two-time #NBA champion would rather focus on enjoying every second of it after his challenging journey to get back. More in @TheUndefeated https://t.co/l7zya3djho — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 6, 2022

Chalmers Could Be Coaching Candidate

The Heat does a terrific job of turning former players into formidable coaches. Look at Caron Butler, Juwan Howard, Chris Quinn, Keith Askins, Malik Allen. And Chalmers appears anxious to follow that path, at least that’s what he told Spoelstra over the summer.

Erik Spoelstra says he has been in touch with Mario Chalmers since the summer and that Chalmers had worked out with Heat before camp, "It's just like going back in time." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 31, 2021

“He said he wants to get into this profession,” Spoelstra said, via the Sun-Sentinel. “If he does decide that he wants to get into this madness, I’d love to help him and continue the relationship whether it’s with us or somebody else.”

Gerald Green Making Own Comeback

Another former Heat player is making his own NBA comeback. Gerald Green has joined the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League affiliate for the Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 12 professional seasons.

Sources: 12-year NBA vet Gerald Green is joining the Houston Rockets’ G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Green stepped away from Rockets assistant coaching position on Thursday but returns to the organization to pursue NBA return. https://t.co/qft95UqkRn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2022

Green played 69 games for Miami during the 2015-16 campaign where he averaged 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. In all, the 35-year-old has served stints on the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets.