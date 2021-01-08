Ex-Heat Hero, World Champion Signing NBA Contract: Report

Mario Chalmers spent eight years as a clutch sniper for the Miami Heat and started 46 playoff games during their back-to-back championship runs. He left the NBA in 2018, but does he have anything left in the tank?

Brace for impact. Chalmers has been playing professionally in the Greek Basket League for the past two seasons after a short stint hooping in Italy for Lega Basket Serie A. Now he wants back on an NBA roster and intends to sign a G-League contract, according to Adam Johnson.

No team was mentioned in the sourced report, but the G-League will hold a draft on Jan. 11 and plan to start their “bubble” season in February at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The Heat’s G-League affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce, will not participate in the Orlando bubble after citing a “quick turnaround” following their NBA Finals run.

Facts. Still patiently waiting and hoopin in Greece RT @InsideHoops: Random reminder: Former Heat guard Mario Chalmers is out there somewhere. — Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Chalmers is coming off his best statistical season since deciding to play overseas. He is averaging 9.8 points while shooting 44.8% from deep in 20.7 minutes per game for Greek team Aris. Would the Heat have any interest in the 34-year-old sharpshooter?

Probably not‚ unless the franchise was feeling nostalgic. Chalmers helped the franchise to four straight NBA Finals appearances in his prime, including those epic back-to-back titles. He scored 25 points in Game 4 of the 2012 NBA Finals, then put up a memorable 19-point performance in Game 2 of the 2013 NBA Finals to lead all scorers. He averaged 8.8 points and shot 36.0% from three-point land in eight seasons in Miami.

Mario Chalmers 25 points vs Thunder full highlights (2012 NBA Finals GM4)NBA Playoffs 2012, Round 4 / Game 4 Thunder – Heat 2012/06/19 2012-06-20T09:53:21Z

Bouncing Back From Ruptured Achilles Injury

The Alaska native thought his career was done after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in 2016. Chalmers underwent four total surgeries after an infection set in after the initial one, meaning doctors had to take the original stitches out and put more in.

It was a tough time in his life, but surprisingly the talented guard made it back without losing a step. He credited an NBA legend for helping him recover — and no, it wasn’t LeBron James.

“Kobe [Bryant] was the first person to reach out to me,” Chalmers said, via EuroHoops. “He gave me a call, helped me through my process. Dwayne Wade also was there for me and made sure I was okay. We texted a couple of times after the injury [with Kobe]”.

The Grizzlies have waived Mario Chalmers, who ruptured his achilles yesterday. https://t.co/TdBYoKRaUP pic.twitter.com/nhIUuafVCb — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 11, 2016

Chalmers: ‘I’m a Proven Winner’

Chalmers has literally won at every level in his storied career. In addition to winning two titles in Miami, the 6-foot-2 point guard won a championship in college at Kansas and was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in 2008. He hit the game-tying three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to second the game that game into overtime.

“Everybody remembered me for that; you know, the kid from Alaska who hit the shot at Kansas,” Chalmers told the HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto last July. “It’s just a great way to leave a legacy.”

Fast forward 12 years and he’s hoping to continue to build that legacy. Chalmers hasn’t stepped foot on an NBA court since the Memphis Grizzlies let him go after the 2017-18 season. He hasn’t even been invited to a tryout or training camp. It’s been “disheartening” at times, but he remains hopeful.

Happy new year Twitter family. Be blessed and successful this year — Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) January 1, 2021

“I definitely think I can still help a team, especially with my resume,” Chalmers said, as transcribed by Alex Kennedy. “And, yeah, it is frustrating — just because there’s the saying, “A team always wants a winner.” I just feel like with my resume, I’m a proven winner. I’m not a bad guy in the locker room; I’m not a jerk. So, I just feel like for me to not even get a chance and not even get a workout or nothing like that, it’s a little disheartening.”

The Mario Chalmers shot vs. Memphis, from every angleKansas' Mario Chalmers hit one of the biggest shots in NCAA tournament history back in 2008 to send the national championship game into overtime against Derrick Rose, John Calipari and the Memphis Tigers. The Jayhawks would pull away in OT after Chalmers' heroics. Watch the iconic shot from every angle. Subscribe now to be updated… 2020-04-30T20:01:18Z

