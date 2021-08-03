The Miami Heat stayed extremely active on Day 2 of free agency. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Nemanja Bjelica was leaving Miami to sign a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, but it only took the Heat a few hours to found his replacement.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris will be taking his talents to South Beach, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “Free agent F Markieff Morris is finalizing a deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN,” he tweeted.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Bjelica agreed to a veteran’s minimum contract. “According to a league source, the Warriors have been interested in adding him for years and were ‘ecstatic’ that he was available on a minimum,” the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Connor Letourneau reported.

The 6-foot-10 Serbian native only played 37 games with the Miami Heat, where he averaged 6.5 points per game and 3.4 rebounds. So, the Warriors’ excitement for the 33-year-old forward is likely based on his production from his campaign with the Sacramento Kings the year before.

During the 2019-20 NBA season tallied career highs in scoring, averaging 11.5 points per game, rebounding (6.4), and assists (2.8).

Nemanja Bjelica is a good passer. Check out these 4 assists from a game against the Warriors in December 2019 pic.twitter.com/E4xsfIzyd5 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 3, 2021

As for Morris, his one-year deal will be minimal, likely similar to the contract the Heat offered Dewayne Dedmon, according to Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman.





Play



Video Video related to miami heat sign lakers forward, lose big man to golden state: report 2021-08-03T19:50:18-04:00

The 31-year-old forward averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds with the Lakers last season. Thankfully, his career averages are much higher — 11 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Kendrick Nunn Is Heading to the Lakers

While Morris is heading from the Lakers to the Heat, Kendrick Nunn is going from Miami to the Lakers.

After the Heat landed Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors, resigned Duncan Robinson in a record-breaking deal, and nabbed P.J. Tucker from the Milwaukee Bucks on Day 1, Miami still had numerous hard decisions make and little cap space.

The Heat decided on August 3 to rescind their $4.7 million qualifying offer to Nunn, which made the 26-year-old guard an official free agent. However, remained a free agent for no more than a few hours.

“The Miami Heat have pulled the qualifying offer on Kendrick Nunn, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted.

Nunn accepted a two-year $10 million contract with the Lakers, according to Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang.

Like Robinson, Nunn stands as one of the Heat’s most successful undrafted players. He started in 44 games for the Heat this season while averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists during the regular season.

The Lakers Also Signed Trevor Ariza

The Lakers are filling up their roster with more former Heat stars. Nunn’s deal came a day after it was announced that veteran power forward Trevor Ariza agreed to a deal with LeBron James and company.

The Heat’s remaining free agents as of August 3 are Udonis Haslem, Andre Iguodala, Victor Oladipo, and Omer Yurtseven

READ NEXT: Miami Heat Guard Breaks Silence on Being Traded for Kyle Lowry