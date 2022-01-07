Heat Forward Rips Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic: ‘300-LB Sloppy Fat Boy’

The Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris made it clear that he has not moved on from the violent altercation between him and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic on November 8, 2021.

Morris, who’s missed 29 straight games since being on the receiving end of Jokic’s blindside hit, is still incredibly angry. On Thursday, January 6, the veteran forward tweeted out his exact thoughts on the NBA’s reigning MVP.

With numerous outlets reporting on Morris’ extended absence, the 32-year-old clapped back at those who believe he’s simply milking his injury.

“Ain’t s*** wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said.”

Ain’t shit wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said. https://t.co/jMdySrLxuw — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) January 7, 2022

After his tweet quickly went viral, Morris followed up with another message. “I said what I said!” Morris tweeted, with multiple laughing face emojis. “Heat nation I’ll see y’all soon!!”

Morris Has Been Dropping Hints About His Possible Return on Twitter, But No Timetable Has Been Set

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

On December 24, after yet another Heat player went down with an injury during, backup center Dewayne Dedmon, Five Reasons Sports Network tweeted, “The Heat may need to start providing a little more public info about Markieff Morris.”

That tweet caught Morris’ attention, and he personally responded to the call for more information about his status: “No they don’t! Coming soon!!”

No they don’t! Coming soon!! https://t.co/FFUn5mYGqE — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) December 24, 2021

Now we’re in 2022, and no significant update on his status has been provided. Nothing from Morris or anyone from the Heat’s staff.

On January 5, Morris tweeted for the first time since Christmas Eve, a cryptic message of just two emoji faces with sunglasses, which caused a stir on Twitter.

😎😎 — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) January 5, 2022

“He’s back?” one person responded, while another fan tweeted, “Aye dog we got like 7 actual players left from out OG roster available so if you can lace em up, can ya get on that.”

Did Markieff Morris die — Laurence (@HOUSTON_LD) January 4, 2022

The whole @MiamiHEAT Markieff Morris thing is really odd. Seems like we always have one mystery long term issue. — Charles Milian (@CharlesMilian) January 5, 2022

Suffice to say, Heat Nation is not happy about being in the dark when it comes to one of the team’s most exciting offseason additions. “Stop with the cryptic messages are you coming back,” one person tweeted, while another fan begged, “Bro come back, we already coming up with conspiracies about the situation.”

Twitter Remains Split on Blaming Jokic or Morris

my favorite piece of markieff morris audio from our pod feels appropriate rn https://t.co/eSAnQbkyGz pic.twitter.com/m7bqhgcD2U — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) January 7, 2022

Morris’ tweets on Thursday reignited the debate over which player is to blame for the incident back in November.

One person tweeted, “I’ve BEEN tryna explain this to people. One could classify what Jokic did to Markieff as aggravated assault. Not saying the flagrant was right but to retaliate with deadly force is uncalled for and I still think the NBA brushed it under the rug cause Joker brings in money.”

However, others believe this kind of injury was a long time coming for a man who’s known for making dirty plays on the court. “Imagine being a grown a** man who started some s*** and then cried about the consequences,” one person tweeted, while another man responded, “so every hard foul should result in a spine injury?”

Here's the video of the play https://t.co/FNkL6QE7wU — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 9, 2021

Following the incident at the Ball Arena in November, the NBA announced that Jokic, 26, would be suspended one game without pay, an estimated $210,417 in lost wages, and Morris would be fined $50,000. Jimmy Butler was also hit with a penalty, handed a $30,000 fine for what the NBA deemed, “attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter.”

