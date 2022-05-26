Brother of Heat Veteran Calls Out Erik Spoelstra After Blowout

Markieff Morris has been unable to earn a spot in the Miami Heat rotation this postseason and his twin brother, Marcus, doesn’t understand why.

The Heat have been on the receiving end of some nasty runs by the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference Finals series, the latest coming in the form of a 24-2 spurt in the second half of Game 5. Boston cruised to the victory, riding the momentum to a 93-80 win and putting the Heat on the brink with a 3-2 series lead.

Marcus Morris was fixated on the fact that his brother has only played three minutes this postseason.

“Bro can’t play out there? I don’t see why not. Till I see otherwise I’m confused,” Marcus Morris tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote: “Basketball point of view nothing bias.”

His opinion might be just a bit biased considering his connection, but he has a point. Markieff Morris is a veteran who can provide a spark and some toughness off the bench, which could go a long way in helping slow down the Celtics’ runs.

Markieff Morris Was Fined for Bench Behavior

Morris played in 17 games with the Heat this season, averaging 17.5 minutes and notching 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. He shot 47.4% from the field and better than 33% from beyond the arc. However, his biggest moment this offseason came from the bench, when was fined $25,000 for interfering with live game play, grabbing Atlanta Hawks guard De’Andre Hunter.

Morris missed a chunk of time when he sustained whiplash after being charged into by NBA MVP Nikola Jokic during a November 8 game.

“For the first two weeks, I probably didn’t sleep based on that happening to me and not being able to control the situation,” Morris said. “One of the first times in my life I couldn’t control something. I moved past it. It took me a while. My grandfather called me a bunch of times and told me to move on. That’s what I did.”

Morris Bros Have Shown Playoff Support For Each Other

It’s not the first time the brothers have chimed in on each other’s playoff performances. Last year it was Markieff showing Marcus some love as he tried to help the Clippers out of the first round against the Mavericks. Markieff sat courtside for the game and even shouted out some coaching for his brother.

“He’s watching it from a basketball mind and showing me stuff, telling me to slow down,” Marcus Morris said. “Just little things that he see during the game, and you know, obviously it helps. He’s always coaching me. We’ve been doing that since we were kids, so I wouldn’t expect anything less. … He can talk to me with his mask on and I know what he talking about. So it’s just, you know, we’ve had that forever.”

Marcus Morris is coming off a strong season with the Clippers, scoring 15.4 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds. The Clippers failed to make the playoffs as they relied on their role players more with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George dealing with injuries.