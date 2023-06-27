Heat Forward Max Strus Linked to East Rivals Ahead of Free Agent Frenzy

As much as just about anyone currently playing, Miami Heat forward Max Strus had to fight tooth and nail to cement his spot in the Association. Now, though, the 27-year-old finds himself entering unrestricted free agency with the expectation of locking down a lucrative, long-term contract for the very first time.

Whether that deal will come from the Heat or some other team remains to be seen, however. As it stands, multiple Eastern Conference teams appear to be weighing the merits of adding Strus to their respective mixes.

Per a report from Yahoo! Sports Jake Fischer, Strus is expected to be a “leading target” for the Indiana Pacers. Fischer added that Strus could also “be in play for Orlando and Detroit, depending on what the Pistons achieve.”

Regardless of where he ends up, there’s little doubt that Strus will be getting a significant pay raise in 2023-24 after making a combined $3.4 million over the previous two seasons. But he also may have cost himself a few bucks during the Heat’s Finals bout with the Denver Nuggets.

Max Strus Struggled Mightily During the Heat’s Championship Showdown With Nikola Jokic & Co.

Although his efficiency fluctuated throughout the regular season, Strus finished with a respectable line, averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 80 appearances. Meanwhile, he shot 41.0% from the field and 35.0% from three-point range.

He upped his game during Miami’s second-round series against the New York Knicks, scoring almost 15 PPG and converting 47.8% of his shot attempts. In doing so, he led many to believe that he had increased his free-agent stock.

“It does not happen much that guys get paid off playoff runs, like it used to 20 years ago,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports at the time. “But what he is doing is making a point to the Heat that they should bring him back.”

Unfortunately for Strus, a particularly poor showing in the Finals left the citizens of Heat Nation with a sour taste in their mouths. In the five games against Nikola Jokic and his cohorts, Strus averaged just 5.8 PPG while sinking a paltry 23.3% of his field-goal attempts overall and 18.8% of his triples.

Strus is still getting paid, but he’s also given league decision-makers something to think about as they mull over potential offers to the DePaul product.

Heat Not Optimistic About Re-Signing Strus?

Complicating the Strus situation for Miami is the fact that he’s not the only key player from the club’s Finals run seeking that long-term deal this summer.

Starting point guard Gabe Vincent — who averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists nightly and shot just under 38% from deep during the playoffs — was on a contract that was virtually identical to Strus’. So, he’ll be joining the baller on the open market. And according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Heat feel like they have a better shot at bringing one back than the other.

“The Heat would like to re-sign impending free agent guard Gabe Vincent regardless of whether Miami lands [Damian] Lillard or not, according to a league source,” Jackson wrote. “While the Heat would like to keep Vincent, re-signing Strus seems less realistic.”