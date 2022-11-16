Momentum Builds for Miami Heat to Trade Duncan Robinson, per Insider

Duncan Robinson has been a dilemma for the Miami Heat ever since they gave him his massive five-year $90 million deal. Since then, the undrafted forward has fallen out of the Heat’s starting lineup and in the playoffs last season even fell out of their rotation entirely. Robinson continues to underachieve for the Heat but has had a decent run as of late.

In the last month, Robinson has seen increased playing time from 12 minutes per game to over 23 minutes in the month of November. In that time, he has had a few impressive performances, including a 17-point performance where he hit 5 out of 8 three pointers. Robinson also raised his scoring average from 5.0 points to 8.4 points per game. Robinson getting increased opportunities may not be because of what he brings to the Heat, but more so the Heat can get something out of that.

Duncan Robinson Getting Playing Time For Potential Trade Value

In his most recent column, Ira Winderman from the Sun Sentinel answered mailbag questions asking about potential trade value that the Heat have and specifically about playing time. Winderman noted that he believes that the Heat has started to showcase Robinson but that there remains a deterrence to his trade value.

“Q: Ira, the Heat do have trade assets: Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Nikola Jovic and draft picks. What they don’t have (if Bam Adebayo is off the table) are large contracts that can bring in [super] star talent. Therefore, instead of riding an aging Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and others into the ground, why aren’t they showcasing Duncan Robinson? Yes, winning games is important, but if you ride the older guys into the ground, they could be spent by the time the playoffs come around. – Gabriel, Miami.

A: I have felt since the get-go there has been somewhat of a showcasing of Duncan Robinson. But when push comes to shove and defensive deterrence is required. it is apparent that it is still difficult for Erik Spoelstra to ride Duncan through those minutes. Even when Duncan is hitting shots, if the game is close or the Heat are ahead at closing time, Erik Spoelstra has shown a clear preference for Max Strus in those minutes. Then again, even when the Heat had to rally from 13 down against the Suns, Spoelstra still didn’t play Duncan in the fourth, while Strus, who had been scoreless through three quarters, played the entire fourth,” Winderman wrote.

Duncan Robinson’s Trade Value

Duncan Robinson has been attached to multiple trade rumors this season, and there remain hold-ups in potential trade discussions, and one is, as Winderman suggested, his poor defense is preventing him from being dealt along with his giant contract that teams may not want to take on.

Robinson has been the piece that the Heat want to give up in a Jae Crowder trade with the Phoenix Suns, but the Suns have identified Max Strus as their desired trade piece that they would accept in return for Robinson.