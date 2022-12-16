Heat Urged to Trade for ‘Hugely Helpful’ $12 Million Wing to Solve Two-Way Crisis

If there’s one thing missing from the Miami Heat, it’s Dwyane Wade reincarnated more two-way depth. Though, frankly, that problem isn’t limited to South Beach; every team could use some additional help on both ends of the floor.

But if there’s one slightly-more-focused area of concern for the Heat, it’s on offense. Now roughly a quarter of the way through the season, the Heat sport the league’s fourth-worst offense, which makes sense considering the team is scoring the second-fewest points per game in the league.

Something has to change. And if you ask Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, it could come in the form of San Antonio Spurs combo guard Josh Richardson.

“They have to fix the offense, though, and do it without sabotaging their defense. That’s why two-way wings should top the wish list.

“Richardson, who spent his first four seasons in South Beach, would be hugely helpful if he returned.”

How Richardson Might Fit on the Heat

As it stands, the Heat have a concerning lack of two-way depth. Jimmy Butler is often found at the end of games with the ball in his hands, and rightfully so: his 114.7 offensive rating leads the team. But his defensive rating is nearly identical: 113.8. Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin — arguably Miami’s two best defenders this season — aren’t exactly lighting it up on the other end of the floor.

But in Richardson, the Heat could link back up with one of the league’s more underrated two-way players.

And if there was one team that’s managed to get the most out of Richardson’s skill, it was Miami. In his final season with the Heat, Richardson averaged a career-best 16.6 points per game. He also proved his chops as an able defender in South Beach, generally keeping his defensive rating around 105 — which is on par with many of the league’s stronger defenders.

Unfortunately, Richardson’s been unable to replicate those numbers since leaving Miami. His scoring plummeted, with the guard failing to average more than 11 points per game since his South Beach departure. Defensively, though, Richardson ranks 13th in defensive field goal percentage at the rim (min. 20 games played), a sign that his best days as a stopper aren’t behind him.

Additional Trade Targets for the Heat

Buckley didn’t stop with Richardson. Also mentioned as viable targets for Miami included Jae Crowder — whom the Heat have been in hot pursuit of for some time — and Pistons scorer Saddiq Bey.

“[The s]ame goes for Crowder, who played a prominent role in Miami’s push to the 2020 Finals. Bey, meanwhile, could thrive in the Heat’s developmental program and get back to ranking among the league’s better young wings.”

No doubt both Crowder and Bey could help the Heat overcome its atrocious offensive issues. And both players are fairly athletic, with the youthful and long 6’8 Bey serving as a solid two-way target. With the Pistons asking for a first-rounder for Bey, the Heat might well offer that up, considering the team’s usual devaluation of first-round picks.

Yet all of this presupposes the Heat are buyers at the trade deadline. As the team gets more reps fully healthy, that question should be answered in the near future. If the team doesn’t feel it has what it takes to win now, it might not be hard to envision Miami scrapping this season in the hopes of a quick reset this summer.