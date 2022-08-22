Miami Among ‘Most Serious’ Kevin Durant Landing Spots Amid Ongoing Rumors

While there has been quiet surrounding the Miami Heat and their pursuit of Kevin Durant, some may have wondered if they are still in consideration. It was confirmed on Monday by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Heat are still very much in the mix. In fact, Miami is one of the three teams that Shams called ‘most serious’ in the Durant discussions.

Charania shared a levee of new information, including teams who inquired about Durant, which had surprising names like the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Denver Nuggets. However, he reiterated that there are three teams that stand the best shot of acquiring Durant this offseason. Miami, while remaining unwilling to include Bam Adebayo still finds itself in the running for the Nets’ 12-Time All-Star

Miami Among Most Serious Trade Partners for KD

While new teams continue to be linked to Brooklyn, the most substantial talks have remained with three NBA teams. Each has only one or two factors that are complicating a deal.

“The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the most serious threats to land Durant because they have the types of pieces necessary to satisfy the Nets’ asking price in a deal for the two-time NBA Finals MVP. However, no one yet has met Brooklyn’s high price tag of an All-Star, other high-level players, and draft picks — and conversations with those three front-runners have been non-existent recently. The Celtics offered All-Star Jaylen Brown, guard Derrick White and a first-round draft pick in July, according to league sources; the Raptors have refused to make Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes available; and Miami has yet to seriously engage with a package around All-Star Bam Adebayo,” Charania wrote.

Charania notes that talks with the three teams have been non-existent at the moment. Each of the three teams mentioned knows from their conversations know what it will take to get a trade done for Durant. Miami has known for some time that if they include Adebayo, they could likely get a deal done. However, if Adebayo is traded to Brooklyn, Ben Simmons would need to be dealt, and one way they could do that is a three-team trade.

One executive hinted that Adebayo would be their best offer and could immediately get a yes from Brooklyn.

“The Nets have gotten them to the point they were trying to get them to, which is, ‘OK, do we include Bam (Adebayo) in one of these packages?’ The young players, Tyler Herro, the picks they have, that is not going to get Durant. Adebayo will. When the stuff came out about Jaylen Brown, that was aimed at a team like Miami, letting them know they’ve got to add Bam, letting Phoenix know they’ve got to add (Devin) Booker. If the package is Bam and some of their bench pieces and three picks, the Nets might not do better than that,” the Eastern Conference executive said.

Previously Proposed Three-Team Heat Trade For Durant

The Miami Heat. Miami has been one of the loudest teams pursuing Durant. It has been well-known they want to add another star, and Durant’s respect for the Heat organization is well-chronicled as well. There is only one thing preventing this union from happening, and it is the Heat’s hesitancy to include Bam Adebayo in trade discussions. The deal hinges on that, and so far, Miami has been unwilling to do so. If they were to include Adebayo, the Heat would have to take on Simmons as well or find a three-team trade.

Nets Receive: C Bam Adebayo, SG Tyler Herro, G/F Duncan Robinson, G/F Nikola Jovic, 2023, 2027, and 2029 unprotected first round picks (via Miami Heat)

Heat Receive: F Kevin Durant, C Myles Turner

Pacers Receive: G/F Ben Simmons

Each team here gets players they want or gets rid of players they don’t want. If they can bring in the Pacers as a third, it could finally get done. With Miami being among the most serious teams involved, will they elect to include Adebayo and get a deal over the finish line?