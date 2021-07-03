Former Heat Star Signs With Portland Trail Blazers in Comeback Attempt

Michael Beasley, who the Miami Heat drafted with their No. 2 overall pick back in 2008, is officially making a comeback attempt to the NBA.

While Beasley, 32, played two stints with the Heat during his career, he last played with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018-2019 season. “After that, he played five games in China,” NBC Sports reported, “and he signed last year to play for the Nets in the bubble but then tested positive for COVID and couldn’t go.” His contract was voided prior to the start of the 2020 Playoffs.

On July 1, The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted, 11-year NBA veteran Michael Beasley has agreed to play with the Portland Trail Blazers at Las Vegas Summer League in August, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.”

Beasley, who has an career average of 12.4 points per game while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc, will attend the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from August 8 to the 17th at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavillion.

While Beasley signed with the Blazers, all 30 NBA teams will be participating in the NBA’s Summer League. So while there’s already interest from Portland, he’ll have the oppurtunity to show off his skill and possibly earn a contract from any team willing to take a chance on the veteran forward.

Beasley Is Already Working Out in South Florida

According to Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman, the Kansas State alum “has been working out in South Florida ahead of this latest comeback big.”

Beasley, who last played for the Heat at the close of the 2014-15 season, “put his name in for the G League draft this past season but was not selected,” Winderman continued. “Beasley had been linked to the Blazers ahead of the 2018-19 season. He has earned $40 million over his 11-year NBA career.”

Big theme of the G League draft– teams passing on the NBA vets. Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, Shabazz Muhammad, Mario Chalmers, all went undrafted. Makes sense for teams to build around younger players, especially if they plan on assigning their own guys (2-ways, etc) — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 11, 2021

During his time with the Lakers, Beasley was used sparingly, averaging seven points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.7 minutes of play throughout 26 games. Afterward, while playing for the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, he averaged 22.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, along with 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals.

Beasley proved he was still a reliable shotmaker while playing with the Tigers, drilling 50% from the field, 33% for three-pointers, and winning the CBA Title.

The 6-foot-9 forward played with the Heat from 2008-10, 2013-14, and 2015. He’s also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and the Houston Rockets.

Does it Make Sense for the Heat to Take a 3rd Chance on Beasley?

While bringing Beasley back to Miami sounds good in theory, it’s unlikely to happen. However, he’s big and versatile, meaning there’s likley a team that will sign for him nextseason.

The Heat already have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, with only five players contracted to rerturn next seeason and the desire to add a third big name to play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Heat President Pat Riley said during his annual postseason media conference on June 3, “The market will determine a lot of that as we move forward. I like the nucleus of our team. We have a great core with Jimmy and Bam; regardless of how they performed in the playoffs, we didn’t make a mistake on those guys,” as reported by Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

“I have a pretty good idea of what we have and where we are headed,” Riley said, “Despite the result of the Milwaukee series, which was bad… We are ready to move forward.”

