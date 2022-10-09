Heat Sign 28-Year-Old Former Golden State Warrior to New Deal

The Miami Heat’s roster has pretty much been set, and it has been basically since the Heat agreed to a new contract with Udonis Haslem this offseason. The Haslem signing made it so that if the Heat were unable to sign any other player to their main roster, it would put them into the luxury tax. That leaves the Heat to make moves via trade or to sign players to exhibit 10 contracts and let them split time with the franchise and the Heat’s affiliate in Sioux Falls. Earlier this week, the Heat upgraded Jamal Cain’s contract to a two-way contract. Cain impressed this preseason averaging 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in Heat’s last two preseason games.

Heat Sign Mychal Mulder to Exhibit 10 Contract

However, the Heat also made a move on October 9 to sign another player to an exhibit 10 contract. Mychal Mulder has signed to join the team. Mulder is a 28-year-old veteran guard who has had a run in the NBA G-League as well as a stop with the Golden State Warriors. With the Warriors, Mulder played 67 games and started 6 of them, including an impressive career-high performance of 28 points in a 125-122 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mulder is no stranger to the Heat organization and was signed to a two-way contract with the Heat last season in March, and appeared in two games with last season, totaling 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a block while shooting 40 percent (4-of-10) from the field, 50 percent (4-of-8) from three-point range and a perfect 2-of-2 from the foul line, before being waived in July.

The Heat now have a full 20-man roster after waiving Darius Days to sign Cain and Mulder. Orlando Robinson, Jamaree Bouyea, Jamal Cain and Dru Smith are all also in training camp on Exhibit 10 deals with hopes of making the Heat’s final roster for the regular season.

NBA Executive on Heat Hopeful Orlando Robinson

Orlando Robinson, who is in training camp and a hopeful to make the Heat’s roster, has also been praised by an unnamed NBA executive in a conversation with Heavy’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney. Could the Heat keep this ‘legit 7-footer?’

“He was a big-time sleeper for me. I think he is a guy with a future in the league,” the executive said. “Legit 7-footer, huge wingspan (7-foot-4). He has an old-school game because he does a lot of back-to-the-basket stuff. He can post you up and make you pay if you send a double team. He is a good passer, he can chew up real estate in the paint, he has a go-to move and a counter. There’s not a lot of teams that do that anymore, but it is still a useful skillset.

“He is not a bad shooter, but the big gamble you take is whether he can stretch his range,” the Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “You have to develop that part of him. But the rest? He is there already. If he can shoot a little, he is an NBA player for sure.”