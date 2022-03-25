Heat Reclaim Sharpshooting Guard, ‘Rising Star’ Pick in Two-Way Deal

When Mychal Mulder was signed by the Miami Heat back in 2019, he was ultimately relegated to mop-up duty in two preseason contests. By the time the actual season tipped off, he had already been waived and shuffled off to Sioux Falls.

Flash forward to now and after getting cut by the Golden State Warriors to start the current campaign, then later washing out in Orlando, the sharpshooting guard may finally be getting his opportunity to play in a real game for the South Beach crew.

Per an announcement from the club on Thursday night, Mulder has officially re-upped with the Heat, putting pen to paper on a two-way pact.

In order to clear a spot for Mulder on the roster, Miami is parting ways with Kyle Guy. The 24-year-old had impressed during his earlier tenure as hardship signee, debuting on New Year’s Eve with a 17-point effort. However, he had scarcely been seen after getting a two-way deal in mid-January.

Although he appeared in 15 games for the Magic as a two-way player this season, Mulder is best-known for the time he spent in the Bay Area as a member of the Warriors.

After joining the Dubs on a 10-day contract late in the 2019-20 campaign, the Kentucky alum quickly played his way into a multi-year pact. The following season, he rewarded Golden State’s faith in him by becoming one of the club’s better deep threats and a sophomore standout.

In 60 games with the Warriors, Mulder averaged 5.6 points in 12.8 minutes per contest. Meanwhile, he connected on 39.7% of his three-point shot attempts. During a May 2021 win over the Pelicans, he put up 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting and hit seven threes.

For his efforts, he was honored as a member of Team World for the Rising Stars “event” at NBA All-Star Weekend (although no Rising Stars game was actually played last season).

Mulder Has Been a G League Flamethrower

When it didn’t work out with the Magic, Mulder made the decision to return to Sioux Falls earlier this month. And through 10 appearances with the Skyforce, he has left little doubt that his scoring instincts and shooting prowess were made for playing at a higher level of hoopage.

Mulder is averaging 17.8 points on 50.4% shooting overall and 44.3% from deep (on nearly nine attempts per outing) with the Heat affiliate. He has also put up 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

On March 17, he dropped 39 points on 13-of-21 shooting (with 11 triples) during a loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Then, in a Tuesday win over the Birmingham Squadron, he dropped a 35-6-6 line (adding a block and a steal for good measure) while knocking down seven more threes.

The Heat will return to the court on Friday against the Knicks.

