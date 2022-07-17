New Team Enters Trade Talks for Heat Star Kyle Lowry

Even before they signed him during last summer’s free agency period, the Miami Heat long had an affection for All-Star Kyle Lowry, and it’s not hard to see why. Lowry is an All-Star, proven winner as an NBA champion, and above all else, a true point guard, which Miami lacked when they lost the NBA Finals in 2020.

During his first season with the Heat last year, Lowry put up solid numbers. Per Stat Muse, the All-Star guard averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. But when it came time for the playoffs, Lowry went ice cold, averaging just 7.8 points on 29.1% shooting from the field.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but one might wonder what the future would have held for the Heat if they had better point guard play in the playoffs. After all, they came within just one possession of advancing to the NBA Finals to face the Golden State Warriors. Frank Isola of ESPN says there have been murmurs of a potential trade between the Heat and Brooklyn Nets that would bring Kyrie Irving to South Beach and send Lowry to New York City.

“From what I’ve heard, Kyrie for Kyle Lowry is not out of the question,” Isola tweeted on July 14.

Insider: Heat ‘in Play’ for Kevin Durant or Kyrie

The future of the Nets hangs in the balance after Kevin Durant’s trade request, and Irving’s future also remains uncertain. With Durant and Irving being two of the most prolific players in the NBA, it is not likely that the Nets will be able to replace them with a player of equal value.

But what Brooklyn can do is gather a multitude of assets in a potential trade for one of their stars. During an appearance on “The Wheelhouse” on Spotify live, NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports suggested a trade where the Nets send Kyrie to the Heat in exchange for a massive haul of talented players.

“I mentioned the Mavericks, and I mentioned the Phoenix Suns, But I think the Miami Heat could be in play for either Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant. I think that ultimately both Kevin and Kyrie know their worth, they know what they can bring to an organization, and I don’t think they’re rushing to make magic happen on the Nets’ part,” Robinson said.

“If I’m Miami or I’m looking at Brooklyn, I’m looking at a possible situation where Miami could make Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and Max Strus available as well as a first-round pick for Kyrie Irving and a second-round pick.”

Too Early for Heat to Kick the Wheels on Lowry Trade?

The first year of the Kyle Lowry experience may have been a forgettable one (statistically, at least), but team success is more important. In an Eastern Conference that was loaded with talented players in Trae Young, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum, the Heat were a possession away from advancing to their second Finals appearance in the last three seasons.

Lowry may have suffered statistically, but he played a role in the Heat’s success. And quite frankly, the effect of adding Kyrie to the locker room could end up being a decision Miami could come to later regret.

