Week 4 NBA Power Rankings: Make Way for the Miami Heat

Here they come again, sneaking up the Week 4 NBA Power Rankings. Just when it looks safe to pronounce the Miami Heat DOA, you find them on a five-game winning streak here in November, including three road wins.

Granted, the competition was not stiff, but the Heat have been dealing with significant injuries and, entering the year, they were supposed to be the ones who were not considered particularly stiff competition, remember? Tyler Herro is out for about two weeks with an ankle injury, and Caleb Martin is out with a knee problem.

Yet the Miami Heat are still the Miami Heat.

Three factors have helped ensure that. The first is Bam Adebayo, who is playing the best basketball of his career (23.2 points, 10.4 rebounds). The second is the team’s depth, which has been a surprising strength. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has, as projected, been an immediate contributor, Haywood Highsmith has been solid as a starter and Duncan Robinson (12.8 points) has been useful.

Finally, there’s Erik Spoelstra, the best coach in the NBA, putting it all together.

That is why the Heat have gone from No. 17 up to the Top 10 in the Week 4 NBA Power Rankings. Let’s get to it.

Week 4 NBA Power Rankings Top 10: Miami Heat Surging